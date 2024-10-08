Construction on Shelburne Museum expansion for Native American art begins next spring

A new building to house Shelburne Museum's collection of Native American art will tuck into the edge of the trees directly across from the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education , and will be visible as visitors first enter the museum campus, sitting just north of the Round Barn and its collection of horse-drawn carriages.

The Perry Center for Native American Art is budgeted to cost $12.5 million, and will include more than 500 Indigenous items from 389 Tribal Nations, according to a news release. Construction of the 11,200-square-foot building is scheduled to begin in spring 2025, and is expected to be completed by fall 2026, when the building opens to the public. Much of the cost of construction is funded by public and private grants.

The new building − Shelburne Museum's 40th − is named after Tony and Teri Perry. The late Tony Perry founded several restaurants in Chittenden County, including the now-closed Sweetwaters, Sirloin Saloon and Perry's Fish House. Teri Perry told the Burlington Free Press in 2021 that her husband was captivated by the West, and over the years the couple collected more than 300 Western paintings and other art works. She donated a significant portion of the collection to Shelburne Museum last year.

Shelburne's own collection of Native American Art includes about 300 items, collected mostly by the painter Ogden Pleissner and by Harry Havemeyer Webb, the son of museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb. Shelburne Museum last year hired its first associate curator of Native American art , Victoria Sunnergren, as part of an effort to highlight a collection that had been in storage for about 30 years.

"It had gotten to the point where (the exhibit of Native American art) was culturally insensitive, so the professional staff at the time, realizing we didn't have the cultural competency on staff, just took it all back off (display) and put it in storage," Museum Director Thomas Denenberg told the Free Press in 2023.

Architectural firms involved in designing Perry Center are native- and minority-owned

Now, not only will Shelburne's collection of Native American art be on display, but it will have its own building, designed by Annum Architects of Boston and Two Row Architect of Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario. Two Row is a native-owned business and Annum is a minority-owned business.

Shelburne Museum originally contracted with famed architect David Adjaye to design the building to house the museum's collection of Native American art, but disengaged from Adjaye last year when allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him by former employees, reported by the Financial Times . Adjaye's firm is known for its work on the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., among other prominent projects.

Museum's wide-ranging collection of Indigenous art doesn't include much from the Abenaki

Shelburne Museum's collection of Native American art includes baskets, clothing and textiles, primarily created by Plains and Northwest Coast Tribal Nations during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The collection donated by Teri Perry includes pottery, garments, footwear, dolls and other items predominantly from Plains, Prairie and Southwest peoples.

Denenberg told the Burlington Free Press last year that Shelburne's Native American collection includes very few Abenaki items, but he said the museum would be partnering with the Abenaki on its collection going forward. The Abenaki historically lived in what is now Vermont.

Perry Center entrance will face east in 'alignment' with many Indigenous cultures

The design of the Perry Center will "reflect the needs of Indigenous cultures" in the following ways, according to a news release:

An east-facing entrance in alignment with values in many Indigenous cultures including Abenaki.

An orientation space with a skylight that lets light into the space and serves as a connection to the sky above, an important consideration in many cultures.

A housing area designed for collection care with a separate room designed for visiting tribal members or researchers to view items and conduct cultural practices, either in person or virtually.

Lawn landscape terrace with gathering circle, formed of local stones.

Visible rainwater features acknowledging the importance of water in many cultures as a component of all living things.

Landscaping of the Perry Center will put water and trees front and center

Landscape architect Reed Hilderbrand, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, will take the following considerations into account, according to a news release:

Preserving as many existing trees as possible, including a cluster of cedars that hold meaning in Abenaki culture.

Planting native tree species with habitat value and medicinal properties, as well as adaptability to climate change. In addition to oaks and pines, plants will include birches, American hornbeam and shadbush, among others.

Reusing soil removed for the new building to shape terraces with spaces for gathering, art installations, garden areas and "moments for private reflection."

Collecting rainwater from the roof and feeding it through a system of planted, stone-rimmed swales to a sweetgrass garden at the base of the ridge, a recognition of the importance of water as a "universal, infinite component of all living things, constantly in cycle."

