    No scary movies or haunted houses compare to the history of these spooky Vermont locations

    By Sydney P. Hakes, Burlington Free Press,

    2 days ago

    As Halloween approaches, people are often finding fun in the spooky and unsettling.

    While some frights may come from horror movies or haunted houses, Vermont is a state where real scary stories live. All corners of the state have buildings or towns with real ghost stories from residents and visitors who claim to have seen the supernatural.

    Although the Green Mountain State is one of the most beautiful in the country, particularly during this fall foliage season, its dark history might surprise you. Here are some of the most haunted locations across the state. Some are welcoming visitors if you're interested in seeking out a scare, or just looking to learn some Vermont history.

    Emily's Bridge

    One of the most famous Vermont ghost stories is quintessential Vermont, taking place at an old, covered bridge. Known officially as Gold Brook Covered Bridge in Stowe, the nickname Emily's Bridge stems from the story of a young woman who died there.

    Her story was told on a 2018 episode of the Travel Channels "Most Terrifying Places in America." It is said by locals that in the 1850s, she fell in love with a young man from a rich family, but his parents refused the wedding since Emily came from a poor family. They planned to run away together, and he told her to wait on the bridge for him at midnight. He didn't show up, and Emily was so distraught that she jumped off the bridge into the brook below and died.

    Locals report that her ghost is still lingering on the bridge. While there are different versions of the story, they all have the same end result: Emily died jumping from the bridge. Many visitors try and capture her photo or a sight of her when visiting.

    University of Vermont

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1EEY_0vrHBzBY00

    Founded in 1791, the University of Vermont has been open long enough to permit a few ghost stories haunting down the halls. The Burlington college has developed a reputation over the years for paranormal activity and ghostly occurrences in several buildings across its historic campus.

    The agriculture department - Bittersweet House - is said to have a female ghost in 19th century dress, who will show up at random. The Center for Cultural Pluralism - Allen House - reportedly has a ghost taking up residence on the top floor where a cold presence can be felt in the vicinity. Converse Hall, a large dormitory constructed out of granite, is haunted by the ghost of a student who died there in the 1920s, allegedly driven to suicide by academic pressures. Dubbed “Henry,” the ghost is said to manifest by slamming doors, knocking over objects and rearranging dorm furniture.

    The Dutton House

    Located on the sprawling campus of the Shelburne Museum, the Dutton House was built by Salmon Dutton in 1782 and served as both as family residence and a tavern, an inn and office space for several different enterprises.

    According to the museum, more than 11 people passed away in the residence by the early 1900s. These may be the ghostly figures that staff have reported seeing over the years.

    Staff at the museum have reported seeing what looks to be an elderly man strolling around the house over the years. The mysterious man and a young girl follow them around the house on tours, according to visitors. One museum employee reported that she went upstairs and noticed an older man with a white shirt and scruffy face hunkering down under the slope of the roof. Another museum tour guide mentioned that she has heard the sound of a little girl crying.

    The Marble Mansion Inn

    "The Marble Mansion Inn"Fair Haven, VTOctober 8, 2021Another New England beauty!"Standing on 1.78 acres on the...

    Posted by Trig Photography on Saturday, November 6, 2021

    Built in 1886 by businessman Ira C. Allen - grandson of a cousin of American Revolutionary War patriot Ethan Allen - and located on the village green in Fair Haven, the Marble Mansion Inn is still operating in current day.

    Guests have reported various incidents such waking in the night to see a man dressed in a gray suit, standing at the foot of their bed. Reportedly, he is said to be the ghost of a former owner of the Inn, who died there. There are sounds of children running through the halls, even though no children were registered guests at the Inn.

    Vermont Police Academy

    This still active academy in Pittsford was once a state hospital for tuberculosis patients.

    It is believed to be haunted by a nurse named Mary who worked there during that era. Legend has it that Mary contracted TB herself. Reports say that the patients’ call buttons are still present in the recruit dorms and pushing them may summon the ghost of Mary. She’s been said to wander the halls and grounds.

    The Equinox Resort

    The Equinox Resort in Manchester is considered to be one of the most haunted hotels in Vermont. Competed in 1769, this structure has a long, rich history that seems to contribute to the seemingly paranormal events that take place.

    Guests have reported unusual activity and ghostly events at the resort. Typical sightings at the resort includes shadows that move quickly out of the corner of the eye, ghostly whispers and cold spots in various places within the hotel. Strange lights have been seen along with the general feeling of “not being alone.”

    Many have experienced what appears to be voices speaking in a whisper, while others have caught glimpses of what appears to be full figures from the corners of their eyes. Then, there are some who claim that they feel a quick chill and the hair on their neck and arm stands up. Many have stated that they have had items moved from where they were left in the room, and others have stated that lights have resulted in their waking up at night from a sound sleep.

    Hartness House Inn

    The Hartness House Inn in Vermont is a historic and haunted inn with an underground tunnel system built by inventor James Hartness. The tunnels are said to be haunted, and whether or not that's true, they're creepy enough to ward some visitors away.

    Many claim that supernatural things have happened in the tunnels, such as objects disappearing and showing up in another place and electricity going off for seemingly no reason.

    If you don't mind some strange occurrences, the Hartness House is located on 35 acres in historic Springfield, offering elegant lodging with sweeping views of the Vermont countryside.

    Sydney P. Hakes is the Burlington city reporter. Contact her at SHakes@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: No scary movies or haunted houses compare to the history of these spooky Vermont locations

    Jennifer Mackenzie
    1d ago
    You cant really say that it doesn’t exist just because you’ve not seen it.Spirits usually choose who see them and who doesn’t. Also, if you have the gift. Then you will see it, even if you just see it by feeling it.
    Vangie Boilio
    2d ago
    I actually got 2 photos of Emily walking away from the bridge after sooo many years of trying . I also have a daytime photo if energy flowing thru the bridge ! ty Emily!!
