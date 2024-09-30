Downtown Burlington could get a police kiosk to help address crime. How it will be funded.

Downtown Burlington could get a new public safety hub in an effort to help address crime in the city.

City councilors met Sept. 23 and passed a resolution that would lead to a public safety hub staffed by a police officer that could assist in curbing crime. The hub would be a kiosk-like structure on or near Church Street, allowing police to respond to downtown incidents faster and to increase police visibility.

The main police station is on North Avenue, adjacent to Battery Park – blocks from the city's downtown core. The previous police station was located just a block from Church Street, where City Market now stands.

The resolution comes after councilors passed two others earlier this month aimed at making the city safer . One calls on the Legislature to address gun safety and ban guns in bars. The other commissions a study on raising the hiring cap for the Burlington Police Department.

Some city councilors opposed the kiosk, citing police staffing issues. Others questioned whether a public safety hub would be effective.

The resolution passed, and now the Public Safety Committee must submit a report to the City Council by January 2025, including a possible location or design for the hub. The City Council will make a decision by March.

How will the city pay for the public safety hub?

There will be some public money involved. The resolution stated that the mayor's administration may "seek the support of professional consultant services to assist in the preparation of the report required by this resolution, and the cost of these services shall not exceed $30,000, or the Administration may reserve said funds and an additional $20,000 for a total of $50,000 in assigned FY25 monies for costs associated with establishing the downtown public safety hub or kiosk.”

It further states, “The city will start to prioritize applications and sources for funding sources necessary to support this project.”

Sydney P. Hakes is the Burlington city reporter. Contact her at SHakes@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Downtown Burlington could get a police kiosk to help address crime. How it will be funded.