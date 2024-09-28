Vermont secures fourth major disaster declaration in 2024 for late July floods

More federal disaster relief funding is on its way to Vermonters in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced late Thursday, Sept. 26.

The Green Mountain State's fourth major disaster declaration in 2024 will cover damage from the severe storms, flooding, mudslides and landslides that occurred from July 29-31.

Vermonters in the three qualifying counties are eligible for grants compensating home repairs and temporary housing, low-cost loans toward uninsured property losses and other recovery programs for impacted individuals and business owners.

State, tribal, qualifying local governments and specific private non-profits are also eligible for federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for the replacement or repair of facilities ravaged by the severe weather events in late July.

Federal funding also can be used on a cost-sharing basis for statewide hazard mitigation measures.

To apply for aid, individuals and business owners in eligible counties can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362, or use the FEMA App .

What is a major disaster declaration?

A major disaster declaration can be announced for any "natural event" − from a drought to an explosion − that has caused more damage than a state or local government can address on its own, according to FEMA . Under such a declaration, FEMA may funnel money toward impacted individuals and public infrastructure (including emergency and permanent work) or statewide hazard mitigation projects, depending on the needs of an eligible community.

Vermont has received four major disaster declarations this year, including the winter storm in early January, two flooding events in July and another flooding event in late August.

The other type of federal declaration is an emergency declaration, which compensates state and locals governments for "emergency protective measures" − such as sandbagging or setting up road closure signs − taken in preparation for a catastrophic event, according to FEMA spokesperson Dave Mace. For instance, Vermont received an emergency declaration right before Tropical Storm Debby touched in early August.

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont secures fourth major disaster declaration in 2024 for late July floods