    Nov. 5 General Election: Early voting in Vermont is underway: Here's what to know.

    By Megan Stewart, Burlington Free Press,

    2 days ago

    Early and absentee voting is underway in Vermont for the Nov. 5 general election.

    The Vermont Secretary of State’s Office started mailing ballots to most registered voters on Sept. 23, and will continue to do so until Oct. 1. Ballots to overseas and uniformed voters were sent between Sept. 9 and Sept. 21.

    “Depending on mail service, they could arrive the second week of October,” Director of Elections Seán Sheehan told the Free Press earlier this month.

    Vermonters who wish to vote before their ballots arrive in the mail can do so at their local town or city clerk’s office. However, they must sign a “no ballot cast” affidavit promising they will not vote more than once.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167ku7_0vmtfqww00

    Because of this extra step, Sheehan advises voters to wait until their ballots arrive “unless they have extenuating circumstances, like they’re heading out of state and will be gone for six weeks.”

    Registered voters can track when their ballots at http://mvp.vermont.gov .

    "I recommend mailing your ballot back as soon as possible or taking advantage of the convenient option of dropping it in your town's official ballot drop box, which you can do any time up to Election Day," said Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas.

    For more information about early and absentee voting, contact your town clerk or email the Election Division at sos.elections@vermont.gov or call 800-439-VOTE. You can also visit the secretary of state’s early and absentee voting webpage .

    Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Nov. 5 General Election: Early voting in Vermont is underway: Here's what to know.

