    Jimmy John's new sandwich bun: a giant pickle. How to get the 'Picklewich'

    By Melina Khan, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Jimmy John's is taking a dill-licious spin on its new sandwich.

    The restaurant chain announced its new sandwich ditches the bread and instead will be between two pieces of a giant hollowed out pickle.

    The "Picklewich" is coming to participating Jimmy John's locations around the country for a limited time starting in a few days.

    Customers will have a choice between two types of "Picklewich" sandwiches — one with turkey, lettuce, tomato and provolone and one inspired by Jimmy John's Vito sandwich, which has salami, capocollo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar.

    Here's how you can get it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYHTd_0wMyhyYK00

    How to get the new Jimmy John's 'Picklewich'

    Jimmy John's new "Picklewich" will be available at participating locations around the country starting Oct. 28.

    The item will only be available until Nov. 14.

    The sandwich chain also announced it is releasing dill pickle-flavored potato chips to accompany the sandwich.

    Customers can check whether their local Jimmy John's has the "Picklewich" starting Oct. 28 through online ordering.

    Where is Jimmy John's located in Connecticut?

    Jimmy John's has two locations in Connecticut. Here's where they are:

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Jimmy John's new sandwich bun: a giant pickle. How to get the 'Picklewich'

