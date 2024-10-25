Open in App
    Haunted houses, trails and hayrides: 7 Halloween things to do in CT this year

    By Catherine Messier, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Looking for a haunted attraction to get in the Halloween spirit?

    You don't have to travel far - Connecticut has lots of thrilling activities perfect for the holiday. Whether it's a haunted hayride through the forest or a walk through a converted apple orchard, there's something within driving distance for every age and level of horror fan to enjoy.

    Here are seven haunted attractions from across the state to try this spooky season.

    Evidence of Evil

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0wuv_0wLSAWqa00

    When night falls on Lyman Orchards in October, the Evidence of Evil creeps in. The interactive outdoor haunted event has not one, but nine different attractions : The Witch's Castle, The Backwater, The Harvest, The House, The Basement, Panic, Wraiths, The Crypt and new this year, Grymoire.

    However, this is not a haunt that can just be walked through. Participants will be asked to participate in the different scenes through actions like talking with actors, moving objects or crawling through spaces.

    General admission, which includes admission to all nine attractions, costs $28 per person. Tickets must be purchased online , and a portion of all ticket sales goes toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

    When: Hours at Evidence of Evil are 7-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, 6:30-10 p.m. on Oct. 25, 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 or 12-10 p.m. on Oct. 27.

    Where: South St., Middlefield, CT

    Trail of Terror

    This outdoor haunt has been bringing terror to Southern New England for 30 years. For 2024, the theme of the four-acre woodsy trail is "Coven of the Rotted," which focuses on the Harvester's curse being spread by evil pumpkin sisters decay, fear and death.

    Regular tickets cost $25, and VIP tickets cost $40.

    When: Trail of Terror 's end of season dates are Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 with hours from 7-11 p.m.

    Where: 60 N. Plains Highway, Wallingford, CT

    Fall fun: Ten local haunts in eastern CT to horrify your Halloween: What to know

    Dark Manor

    Back for its 20th year with a completely new design, Dark Manor is a thrilling trail that twists through the Connecticut countryside. Guests must make their way through the village and graveyard with plagued souls, undead creeps and chainsaw freaks lurking in every dark shadow.

    Depending on the day, tickets to enter the Dark Manor cost $25 or $28, and VIP tickets cost $33 or $36. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

    When: The manor is open Thursday-Sunday from now through Nov. 2. Hours are 6:30-11 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 12-5 p.m. or 6:30-11 p.m. Sunday.

    Where: 25 Main St., Baltic, CT

    Fright Haven

    Fright Haven is Connecticut's largest indoor haunted attraction, with over 20,000 square feet of family fun and thrills. The attraction has two unique themed spaces: Hotel Hex, a hotel where townspeople keep disappearing, and Witching Hour, a family house taken over by witches.

    General admission tickets cost $25 regularly or $30 on peak days. Fast passes are an extra $15, and skipping to the front of the line is an extra $35. All tickets can be bought online or in-person.

    When: This indoor haunt is open from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31 and 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 1-2.

    Where: 411 Barnum Ave. Cutoff, Stratford, CT

    More: Get into the spooky spirit with the Norwitch Halloween Strut: Everything you need to know

    Legends of Fear

    October nights turn Fairview Tree Farm into Nighttime Fright Farm, an outdoor haunted playground deep in the woods of a family farm.

    Legends of Fear features a haunted hayride full of clowns and chainsaws as well as The Hallow Trail, a haunted walking trail with five themed attractions: Melon Head Revenge Trail, Hemlock Manor Mortuary, Pine Hills Parish, The Dark Harvest and The Funhouse of Fear.

    Combo tickets for entrance to both the hayride and trail range between $67-80, and single-entrance tickets for either attraction are also available for either $35 or $43 each.

    When: Hallow Trail and the haunted hayride are open Friday-Sunday through Nov. 2. Hours are 7-10 p.m. Friday, 6:30-10:20 p.m. Saturday and 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday.

    Where: 2 Saw Mill Road, Shelton, CT

    The Forsaken Lands

    The Forsaken Lands sets its scene in the abandoned woods of Ridgeway, where every business in town is cursed by the sins of the past.

    As guests work to find their way out of the forsaken land, they must fight off vengeful farmers and wild townspeople with chainsaws at Al's Automotive Repair, Morton Farm & Estate, Fun Fair, Fieldside Motel, The Swamp and Dan's Diner.

    If that's not scary enough, extreme horror fans can also experience Ridgeway during special nights designed for more scare factor. Blackout night puts The Forsaken Lands in complete darkness, and Forsaken Xtreme heightens the intensity with physical touch from actors, scene interaction, blindfolding and more.

    General tickets cost $27.50, and fast pass tickets cost $37.50. A limited amount of tickets are sold at the booth each night, but it is recommended to reserve a time online .

    When: The upcoming weekend of Oct. 25-27 will be the final weekend of the season for the regular haunt, with hours from 7-10 p.m. Forsaken Xtreme is Nov. 1 from 7-10 p.m., and Blackout is Nov. 2 from 7-10 p.m.

    Where: Action Wildlife, 435 Torrington Road, Goshen, CT

    More: When are trick-or-treating hours and other Halloween events for Norwich area towns?

    Nightmare Acres

    Located deep in the woods of South Windsor, Nightmare Acres is an outdoor walkthrough that brings worst nightmares to life. Terrifying creatures ranging from crazed clowns to possessed rabbits line the twisting path, waiting to fill the barren trees with screams.

    Those who want an extreme thrill can consent to be touched by the characters during a specially offered Touch Night.

    Tickets cost $30 to enter regularly, $45 for a fast pass and $30 for Touch Night.

    When: Nightmare Acres is open from 7-10 on Oct. 27 p.m. and from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1. Touch Night is Nov. 2 from 7-11 p.m.

    Where: 240 Governors Highway, S. Windsor, CT

    This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Haunted houses, trails and hayrides: 7 Halloween things to do in CT this year

