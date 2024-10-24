How Central Village Fire Company is helping Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina

The Central Village Fire Company in Plainfield donated one of its fire trucks as well as firefighting equipment to help victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina .

The fire engine was loaded onto a truck Tuesday and left the fire station in Plainfield early Wednesday morning bound for Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina. The community college is serving as a base for people affected by the hurricane.

After the truck completes its approximate 12-and-a-half-hour drive, the fire engine will help a fire department within the hurricane that ravaged area of Western North Carolina . Crews in the area are still working to determine exactly what departments need and when donations are arriving.

The Central Village Fire Company was willing and able to donate the fire engine, as they recently got a new fire truck.

“We were going to scrap it but then this came up,” said Central Village Deputy Fire Chief Bernie Tavernier.

How the Central Village Fire Department got connected with North Carolina

The department decided to help the hurricane victims in North Carolina after Central Village Assistant Fire Chief Larry Loomis saw online that they needed help. He recognized the department could donate their fire engine to them as opposed to scrapping it.

Loomis and Tavernier agreed they wanted the volunteer fire department to help and the Central Village Fire Company decided to donate their fire engine as well as nozzles, hoses, backboards, lights, hand tools and an exhaust fan. Fire departments in that area posted that they were looking for any equipment they can get.

