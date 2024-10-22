Open in App
    New Norwich police station may be downtown: Where will it be and how much will it cost?

    By Matt Grahn, Norwich Bulletin,

    2 days ago

    A prominent building in downtown Norwich may see a second life as the police headquarters.

    Norwich City Council will hold a public hearing Dec. 2 regarding whether the city should issue $800,000 in bonds to acquire the downtown Chelsea Groton Bank building and its associated parking lots, which the city would like to turn into the new home of the Norwich Police Department.

    The Norwich Police Department has sought a new space for some time. Last year, there was a referendum for the city to bond $44.75 million for acquiring land and building a new police station on Mahan Drive in Norwich. That referendum failed . An effort to replace the station in 2014 also failed.

    The current police station lacks space, and there is a need for improved holding cells and locker rooms, City Manager John Salomone said.

    Once the city acquires the bank property, final approval to turn it into the police department must be decided at referendum on Election Day in 2025.

    Salomone hopes that the city will have more time than before to educate the public on the matter. If approved then, the new police department will be functional by 2027, he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34t4se_0wGoRraJ00

    The new space

    The city had begun discussions about acquiring the bank building about six months ago, Salomone said.

    “We always had our ear out for another downtown location, so when this came up, there was an interest,” he said,

    Tony Joyce, president and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank, recalls grabbing lunch with Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom. Joyce can’t remember who suggested it first, but they both thought it’d be a good idea for the city to acquire the building, especially as the bank only uses it as a branch office at this point, Joyce said.

    “It’s a highly visible spot, so it’s great that the police could make it work for their purposes,” he said.

    The city is interested in the building because it’s a beautiful downtown building, and a cost-efficient way to get a new space. Architects have already looked at the building. It would need an addition in the parking lot, but it can function as a police station, Salomone said.

    Bringing the police station to downtown will “solidify the safety of downtown,” Salomone said.

    “Downtown is safe now, but the perception with police down there will make it even more so,” he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXJOZ_0wGoRraJ00

    The future

    Chelsea Groton Bank will keep the branch downtown. While the exact location can’t be named yet, the move should be done so there’s no disruption in service, Joyce said.

    “You don’t need (the large old space),” he said, “With online banking and mobile banking, you don’t get the number of people coming that you used to have.”

    The space also doesn’t fit the modern ethos of banking, where personal interactions are the norm, not high teller counters and grandiose spaces, Joyce said.

    As for the police station, there shouldn’t be any interruptions of service when it’s time for the move. The site will then be marketed and later sold into private hands, Salomone said.

    “Its got one of the best views of the marina and the harbor,” he said.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: New Norwich police station may be downtown: Where will it be and how much will it cost?

    Jeff Brewer
    1d ago
    I agree with Mr. Kalinowki...sell me. Please be ready to present a somewhat comprehensive plan of the full costs to convert the property to the police headquarters. Most should agree, the location is far better than previous proposals. However, if it comes back that it will cost an exorbinant amount to converrt the property, then once again the bonding proposal will be rejected. In which case, Norwich will have spent $800,000 on an a piece of property with no use. Not to mention the bad look of bailing out Chelsea Bank. Yes memory of the Chelsea Gardens fiasco in Mohegan Park still lingers.
    Mark Kalinowski
    1d ago
    I’m listening. Sell me. I still lean towards former Buckingham School property and am not sure why that is avoided like the plague but I’m eager to hear of the new possibility
