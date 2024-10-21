Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bulletin

    AI is the future, and it's here: How small businesses can use it to be more efficient

    By Matt Grahn, Norwich Bulletin,

    2 days ago

    Technology is always changing, and the use of artificial intelligence becomes more ubiquitous with each passing day. Business owners and professionals may want to learn how to use it to its best ability.

    Allie Geilich-Parker, lead HR consultant for Boss Consulting HR LLC , held a talk Thursday for Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce members about the use of AI in the workplace.

    Businesses can use AI to help form thoughts or as a starting point in the workflow. AI can also help with tasks like data analysis and note-taking, or even coming up with an itinerary, Geilich-Parker said.

    While the needs that can be met by AI depend on the organization, ChatGPT and other GPT-type AI, like DALL·E 3, are a good starting place.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtkDe_0wFLtSUe00

    “It’ll tell you if it can’t do it, but chances are it can give you an answer,” Geilich-Parker said.

    One of the attendees was Ian Matthew Herrington, director of workforce development and training for Health Education Center. He’s found AI tools essential, as it helps educate a multilingual student base, and gives them translation resources, he said.

    “It’s the future of reaching our students in the way they need to be reached,” he said.

    More: Plainfield will be first CT school to offer AI course. Here's what they're going to learn.

    Pros and cons of AI

    Geilich-Parker describes herself as a “work smarter, not harder” person, and AI tools can help with tasks that are annoying, including editing work, customer service inquiries and arranging schedules. AI used properly can free your time and energy for the business itself, she said.

    “Most people didn’t start a business because they really wanted to post on Instagram about it, or do the menial tasks that go along with running a business,” Geilich-Parker said

    AI users need to remember that the technology “is a mimic of the human mind,” and is therefore prone to the same faults and biases, Geilich-Parker said.

    “A tool like Chat-GPT pays attention to what we put into it, and human beings don’t always put the best things into it,” she said.

    The technology shouldn’t be used for final decision-making or writing longer compositions, but the cons can be mitigated if used correctly, Geilich-Parker said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTCz0_0wFLtSUe00

    Will AI replace employees?

    While some people are concerned about being replaced by AI technology, Herrington believes what was true for computers decades ago is true for AI today. If a job is replaced by AI, it’s replaced by someone who can operate the AI, not the software itself, he said.

    “Not having any awareness of the usefulness or the various tools that leverage AI is leaning into ignorance,” Herrington said.

    Advice

    With the range of AI services out there, it can be overwhelming. Anyone looking to use AI should consider what their needs are first before picking an AI service to use. In addition, not every task has to be handled by AI.

    It’s also important to educate yourself and your employees around AI use, and have good company policies around it, Geilich-Parker said.

    “What do you want people to use it for, what do you not want people to use it for,” she said. “They still need to cite their sources and they still need to be careful when they use AI.”

    Companies also need to counteract the biases from AI by taking the time to see what the AI has sourced or asking a follow-up question to the AI answer.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: AI is the future, and it's here: How small businesses can use it to be more efficient

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch6 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz4 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy