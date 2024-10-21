Open in App
    Early voting started in CT: Here's where to go and what to know about same-day registration

    By Melina Khan, Norwich Bulletin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjZeT_0wFKOQcM00

    Election Day is two weeks away, and early voting has started in Connecticut. This is the first year the state is offering early voting.

    In addition to electing a new president and vice president, voters in Connecticut will also be making their choices for several offices , including U.S. and state senator and U.S. and state representative.

    Connecticut voters will also be deciding on a ballot measure that, if passed, would allow no-excuse absentee voting in the state. Currently absentee voters must offer a reason they are absent from their city or town on election day, choosing from sickness or physical disability; or religious beliefs prohibiting secular activity that day; they are caretakers of someone disabled or chronically ill; and commuters who are out of town during voting hours are permitted to vote by absentee ballot. The ballot measure would mean people no longer have to offer a reason to vote absentee.

    Here's what to know about how you can cast your vote early in Connecticut.

    When is early voting in Connecticut?

    Early voting for the November election in Connecticut is open from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. Polling hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, including weekends . On Oct. 29 and 31, polling hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Regular voting is available on Election Day on Nov. 5.

    How to vote early in Connecticut

    Anyone who is registered to vote can vote early in Connecticut. Same-day voter registration is available for early voting,

    Each town or city in the state will have at least one early voting location, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, except Oct. 29 and 31, when hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Where do I vote early in Connecticut?

    In Norwich, early voting will be held at Norwich City Hall, Room 335.

    In Griswold, early voting will be held at Town Hall, 28 Main St.

    In Killingly, early voting will be held at Town Hall, 172 Main St., second floor.

    In Plainfield, early voting will take place at Town Hall Lobby, Town Clerk's Office, 8 Community Ave.

    When is the deadline to register to vote?

    Connecticut has same-day voter registration, for both early voting and Election Day voting .

    For early voting, early voting locations are required to offer same-day registration.

    On Election Day, voter registration will not take place at the polling places, but at a separate, designated location.

    You can check your voter registration status here .

    What do I need to bring to register to vote?

    You need to bring proof of identity and residency to register to vote. You must also be eligible to vote in Connecticut.

    What are the voter eligibility rules?

    A person is eligible to register and vote if he or she is (1) a U.S. citizen, (2) age 18 or older, (3) a bona fide resident of the town in which he or she applies for admission. Individuals who have been convicted of a felony are eligible to vote if they have completed incarceration.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Early voting started in CT: Here's where to go and what to know about same-day registration

    david davies
    1d ago
    vote red
    quadcell
    1d ago
    Vote red, Harris for higher taxes,more illegals, and more jobs to China. Trump for jobs in America, more in country manufacturing.
