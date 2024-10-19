Open in App
    NFA hosts candidates' debate: Here's what the students do, and why it matters

    By Matt Grahn, Norwich Bulletin,

    2 days ago

    Whenever there’s an election for Norwich, the Southeastern Connecticut League of Women Voters and Norwich Free Academy organize a debate at the school.

    This year's debate was for the 19 th State Senate District and the 46 th State Representative District. While the candidates talked about their polices and goals, the students, from Norwich NAACP Robertsine Duncan Youth Council and the school’s Young Voters Society, kept time and even got to ask the candidates some of their own questions.

    NFA History Teacher Laura Binder said the dedicated students are needed to make sure these debates go smoothly.

    “They commit time and energy, not just the night of an event like this, but in the weeks and days leading up to it,” she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPmC6_0wDNnbGv00

    Binder also works with Diversity Director Leo Butler, and gets help from other school departments, to organize these events with the students, she said.

    “It’s a labor of love for us,” Binder said. “It takes time, but the kids love it.”

    A number of the students that helped organize this years’ debate were also around for last year’s debate, and they’ve shown improvement, Binder said.

    The students

    Two of the students who helped organize the debate are senior Christall Ake, treasurer of the Youth Council, and junior Faustine Canales Arrieta, a Young Voters Society member.

    Ake was interested in learning more about the candidates’ views and what they had to offer the state.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NYDB_0wDNnbGv00

    “I did (the debate) last year, and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

    Taking honors-level history and politics classes “inspired and motivated” Arrieta to continue learning more about how politics affect her as a student and the people she knows, she said.

    How the students participate in the debate

    The students write their debate questions by starting from the topics that personally interest them, and then write questions in a balanced and fair way that will let the candidates give an authentic answer. Those questions should still have substance.

    “It’s a balancing act for us,” Binder said.

    The League also supplies questions for the debate, so it’s likely some of the student questions get left out, Binder said.

    The student questions ranged in topics from school cellphone polices and education budgets to funding student meals and electric vehicle mandates.

    The debate turned out to be a successful one. Both Ake and Arrieta said the debate was well organized, and the candidates took the students seriously. They also encouraged their peers to get involved in student political activities.

    “It doesn’t hurt to just get involved because getting involved with the community and the state in general is beneficial,” Ake said.

    Why including the underage, nonvoting students matters

    Most, if not all, of the students organizing the debate won’t be 18 by the time election day rolls around, However, it’s  important for students to be a part of the political process, Binder said.

    “If students realize information in regards to politics, community and government is valuable before they vote, it really builds upon itself,” Binder said. “They become interested in more areas, and other people’s perspectives and views.”

    Once students are of age, they should know how to research a candidates polices and make an informed decision when voting, Arrieta said.

    The school debates also give students a chance to see people discussing politics civilly.

    “It fosters a bridge between them, even if they’re on different sides of the issue,” Binder said.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: NFA hosts candidates' debate: Here's what the students do, and why it matters

