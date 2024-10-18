Open in App
    Norwich Free Academy hosts debate: What Guidone, Osten, Casiano and Wilson said on key issues

    By Matt Grahn, Norwich Bulletin,

    2 days ago

    (This story has been updated to add the photo gallery.)

    The candidates seeking state office are focusing on fiscal policy and safety.

    Candidates for the 19th state Senate and 46th state Rep. districts debated at the Slater Auditorium at Norwich Free Academy Thursday. The debate was organized by the NFA Young Voters Society, the Norwich NAACP Robertsine Duncan Youth Council, and the Southeastern Connecticut League of Women Voters.

    Democratic State Senate incumbent Cathy Osten debated against her opponent, Republican Jason Guidone , and Democratic State Rep. Incumbent Derell Wilson debated against his opponent Republican Nicholas Casiano.

    On money matters, the Democratic candidates advocated for bringing more state money to eastern Connecticut, where the Republican candidates favored reducing spending and taxes, and limited government.

    All candidates were favorable toward public safety, but the Republicans placed greater emphasis on direct police support, where the Democrats placed greater emphasis on preventing crime.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Do7ff_0wBvqFNk00

    The candidates

    Osten has been a state senator for six terms and had served as first selectman of Sprague for six terms. She told The Bulletin she wants Hartford keep eastern Connecticut in mind with their funding decisions, especially for education and infrastructure.

    Guidone has been the Chair of Hebron’s Republican Town Committee. He told The Bulletin he’s concerned with Constitutional rights and keeping Connecticut a good place to raise a family.

    Wilson is in his first term as state representative; he was a Norwich City Councilmember from 2019 to 2023. He told The Bulletin he wants to secure more funding for the school building project, education, and women’s healthcare.

    Casiano had run for Norwich City Council in 2017. He told The Bulletin he wants to reduce the size of government through preventing law enforcement from bulk purchasing data from tech companies, stopping unfunded mandates, and keeping a balanced budget.

    Utilities

    When asked about regulations on utilities, Casiano said the high bills are due to regulations. Wilson said the state legislature needs a stronger voice when dealing with the Public Utility Regulatory Agency and the power companies.

    Guidone supports a free market approach and said the state’s green energy projects have faults. Osten considers policy toward utilities complex, and they shouldn’t be oversimplified.

    Both Osten and Guidone support nuclear power. Osten advocated for Dominion to keep the Millstone powerplant active. Guidone wants more nuclear power in Connecticut.

    Housing

    Wilson said public-private partnerships lead to the creation of new housing stock, and revitalization of old housing. Casiano wants fewer regulations and market forces to dictate how developers invest.

    Guidone said people know how to spend their money better than government, and said giving taxpayer money to support housing development is a steppingstone to communism.

    Osten cites the Lofts at Ponemah Mills, which is entering its final expansion, as a success of the government supporting housing development through tax credits. She also said housing regulations are necessary.

    Crime and public safety

    Casiano is pro-gun, and wants the law to be evenly enforced. He also said strong economies naturally prevent crime.

    Wilson wants laws to be enforced, but “throwing the book” at someone isn’t always the best solution. Community activities can help prevent crime and supports are needed for those re-entering society to prevent reoffending.

    Guidone said regulations and lack of funding makes it tough for police departments. He also wants to bring back qualified immunity for police.

    Osten argued that removing qualified immunity has not negatively impacted police officers. Police also want to work collaboratively with youth and the community to prevent crime. Osten said the legislature and the state attorney works with the Union and Association to ensure laws are enforced uniformly.

