The oldest college in CT is the fourth oldest in the country. Do you know which one it is?

As one of the 13 original colonies, Connecticut is home to many old institutions of higher education. But did you know the state's oldest college is older than the country itself?

Yale University , Connecticut's Ivy League institution, was founded in 1701, making it one of nine colonial colleges chartered before America gained independence as a country. At the time of its founding, Yale was just the second school to be founded in New England - after Harvard University - and the fourth in the country as a whole.

Here's what to know about its early history.

History of Yale University

Although Yale was officially founded in 1701, plans for the college date back much further than that.

Rev. John Davenport, the Puritan leader and co-founder of the New Haven Colony, dreamed of establishing a college since the founding of the colony in 1638. According to the Yale Library website , recorded plans for the college date back to 1656. However, in 1665, plans were suspended due to King Charles II of England forcing New Haven Colony to unite with Connecticut.

The next update of Yale's development comes from 1700, when Davenport and nine other ministers met in Branford and each donated a collection of books for the college. Finally, after years of planning, Connecticut's governor and General Assembly chartered the school in October of 1701.

Yale first opened as The Collegiate School in Killingworth and then Saybrook, at the mouth of the Connecticut River. In 1716, the school's trustees voted to move it to New Haven, fulfilling the original dream of Davenport. The name Yale was attributed to the college in 1718 in recognition of a donation of 400 books, a portrait of King George I and cloth goods from Elihu Yale, the step-grandson of New Haven co-founder Theophilus Eaton.

In 1718, Yale congratulated its first graduating class, and in 1887, Yale College became Yale University.

