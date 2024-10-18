Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bulletin

    The oldest college in CT is the fourth oldest in the country. Do you know which one it is?

    By Catherine Messier, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    As one of the 13 original colonies, Connecticut is home to many old institutions of higher education. But did you know the state's oldest college is older than the country itself?

    Yale University , Connecticut's Ivy League institution, was founded in 1701, making it one of nine colonial colleges chartered before America gained independence as a country. At the time of its founding, Yale was just the second school to be founded in New England - after Harvard University - and the fourth in the country as a whole.

    Here's what to know about its early history.

    History of Yale University

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vkegz_0wBvpeI000

    Although Yale was officially founded in 1701, plans for the college date back much further than that.

    Rev. John Davenport, the Puritan leader and co-founder of the New Haven Colony, dreamed of establishing a college since the founding of the colony in 1638. According to the Yale Library website , recorded plans for the college date back to 1656. However, in 1665, plans were suspended due to King Charles II of England forcing New Haven Colony to unite with Connecticut.

    More CT history: Oldest house in Connecticut is literally older than the country. Here's where it is

    The next update of Yale's development comes from 1700, when Davenport and nine other ministers met in Branford and each donated a collection of books for the college. Finally, after years of planning, Connecticut's governor and General Assembly chartered the school in October of 1701.

    Yale first opened as The Collegiate School in Killingworth and then Saybrook, at the mouth of the Connecticut River. In 1716, the school's trustees voted to move it to New Haven, fulfilling the original dream of Davenport. The name Yale was attributed to the college in 1718 in recognition of a donation of 400 books, a portrait of King George I and cloth goods from Elihu Yale, the step-grandson of New Haven co-founder Theophilus Eaton.

    In 1718, Yale congratulated its first graduating class, and in 1887, Yale College became Yale University.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: The oldest college in CT is the fourth oldest in the country. Do you know which one it is?

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    ReadingReady
    1d ago
    Liberals running the asylum spitting out more woke radicals.
    Diane M
    1d ago
    Harvard?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA12 minutes ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    A mechanic found hundreds of canvases thrown into a dumpster and now they're worth millions
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    How much longer can the 'comet of the century' be seen in the night sky? What to know.
    The Bulletin1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy