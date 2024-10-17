Open in App
    NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here. Maps show what to expect in Connecticut

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Expect a milder winter in Connecticut this year, according to a federal weather report.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter forecast says there is a near 50/50 chance that Connecticut is leaning toward being warmer than it usually is in the months of December, January and February.

    Connecticut's average winter temperature was 34.3 degrees Fahrenheit in 2023, according to the National Center for Environment Information, 7.3 degrees off the 1901-2000 average.

    La Niña is predicted to drive the weather pattern this winter.

    The forecasters' discussion said that there is a 71% chance that La Niña could emerge from September to November, with said likelihood continuing into January through March of 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GgK6_0wAKkcGH00

    What's the NOAA forecast for Connecticut this fall?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtNEd_0wAKkcGH00

    A NOAA forecast also found that Connecticut, as well as the rest of New England, is leaning toward having above normal levels of rain for the remainder of this fall, with a 33% to 40% likelihood in October, November and December.

    The forecast says that there is a 40% to 50% chance that most of Connecticut is leaning above average temperatures this fall, with only a eastern sliver of the Constitution State having a 50% to 60% likelihood of experiencing the same.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgYA4_0wAKkcGH00

    What is La Niña?

    La Nina, which means "little girl" in Spanish, is a weather pattern that can impact winter temperatures, according to NOAA.

    "During La Niña events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia," NOAA stated. "Off the west coast of the Americas, upwelling increases, bringing cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface...These cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward."

    Because cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward during La Niña, more droughts can occur in the southern U.S. with heavy rains and flooding occurring at the same time in the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

    "Winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the south and cooler than normal in the north" part of the U.S. when La Nina is active, NOAA stated.

    Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com. Seth Jacobson contributed to this report.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here. Maps show what to expect in Connecticut

    Franklin E Rutledge
    1d ago
    They have been wrong every year. Whatever happens happens.
    Don
    1d ago
    You can't predict mother nature that's a fact.Their guess is as good as mine.
