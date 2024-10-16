Open in App
    "It's not safe" Nurses’ union files injunction against Backus Hospital: What the issue is

    By Matt Grahn, Norwich Bulletin,

    2 days ago

    Despite a state law passed last year preventing mandatory overtime, the Backus Federation of Nurses claim that it’s been happening at Backus Hospital.

    The union, which is Local 5149 of the American Federation of Teachers, filed an injunction with New London Superior Court Tuesday. The union is seeking an injunction to stop mandatory overtime, another injunction to prevent nurses from being “on-call” after a 12-hour shift, and reasonable compensation for legal fees, legal filings state.

    “Patient care is on the line - that's why we're asking a judge to step in," Federation President Sherri Dayton stated in a press release from the AFT.  "We warned floor managers of the danger back in late August when they started directing nurses to be 'on call' and then work beyond their 12-hour shifts. They've left us no choice but to seek legal intervention on behalf of our patients."

    The union is represented by Attorney Eric Chester of Ferguson, Doyle and Chester, P.C. of Rocky Hill.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OnP4_0w8nU5e900

    The Federation’s actions have “surprised and disappointed” Backus Hospital and Hartford Healthcare, as they had been working on creating a subcommittee on the issue, Hartford Healthcare Senior Director of Media Relations Tina Verona stated Tuesday night.

    “As a long-standing, common industry practice, nurses are assigned their on-call shifts and have the flexibility to work with their colleagues to adjust their schedules if they prefer,” she said.

    The law in question

    Connecticut General Statute 19a-490l states that nurses cannot be required to work more than 12 hours in a 24 hour period, and no more than 48 hours in a week, except in stated situations, including during a surgical procedure, working in critical care until they can be relieved, during public health or institutional emergencies, and nurses covered by a collective bargaining agreement that contains provisions on mandatory overtime.

    Nurses’ experiences

    At least five nurses have been involuntarily ordered to stay late in violation of the law, since the end of August, legal filings state.

    On Aug. 20, Cameron Marinoccio was scheduled to work 12 hours from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. He was ordered to go home at 5:30 p.m., and was ordered to be on call between 11 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. Marinoccio was called in and worked from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

    Heather Brauth was ordered to work an additional three hours after her 12 hour shift on Oct. 6.

    “It’s not safe,” she said. “We're asking them to agree with a law that it’s not safe to keep your nurses here more than 12 hours.”

    Brauth, who is a nurse in the post-anesthesia care unit, compared working over 12 hours to trying to work while drunk, she said.

    “It’s not good for the patients and it’s not good for the staff,” Brauth, who is also the Federation’s treasurer, said. “If there’s a lawsuit down the road, then nobody wins.”

    While the mandatory overtime was caused staffing issues, both known and unexpected, Backus Hospital could utilize nurses from other departments to assist for last minute in-house issues, instead of keeping nurses past 12 hours, Brauth said.

    Another nurse was told to stay past their 12 hours on Tuesday, Brauth said.

    As the nurses’ concerns have been largely ignored, Brauth hopes the injunction will convince them to follow the law, she said.

    “We want them to take the law seriously, and realize it was passed for a reason,” she said.

    The state can fine for violations starting this month, Brauth said.

    A past strike

    Four years ago this month, the Federation went on strike over access to personal protective equipment, staffing issues, and recruiting and retention issues. The union was successful and agreed on a four-year contract on Oct. 21, 2020 .

    Negotiations for a new contract started in June, Brauth said.

    “We are always hoping to never go on strike,” she said.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: "It's not safe" Nurses’ union files injunction against Backus Hospital: What the issue is

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    CT1234
    1d ago
    "Surprised and disappointed" because they were working on a subcommittee to follow the law? Sure, Jan. Nurses are free to cover their own illegally assigned call shifts no one else wants? Wow, thanks! What a privilege to do management's job! Scummery afoot!!
    View all comments
