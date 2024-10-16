This is the most haunted place in CT, according to Thrillist

As a state filled with history, Connecticut is home to many colonial inns, and one of them was just named the most haunted place in the state by Thrillist.

Thrillist , a travel publication focused on inspiring travel plans where exploration meets culture, just released their 2024 list of the most haunted places in every state . With disturbing hotels, abandoned hospitals and horror movie sets, their list of America's most haunted places gives suggestions for the best year-round haunt in each state.

This year's list names the most haunted place in Connecticut as 1754 House, a historical inn nestled in the Naugatuck Valley.

Why is 1754 House haunted?

1754 House's original building was constructed as a family home by Rev. Anthony Stoddard in 1734. Since then, it has operated as an inn under multiple different names, most notably the Curtis House Inn.

Today, dozens of ghosts are believed to haunt the inn. While no identities are known for certain, the entities are rumored to be spirits of former inn guests, owners and employees, ranging in everything from young girls to old Confederate soldiers. According to Thrillist, paranormal happenings include disembodied voices, mysterious footsteps and unwelcome bedfellows.

What Thrillist said: "Gordon Ramsay once featured Connecticut’s oldest inn on his appropriately-titled reality show Hotel Hell , bringing a paranormal investigator to corroborate what locals and visitors have been claiming for centuries: The joint’s haunted. Ramsay’s unsettling difficulty exiting his room during a five-day stay could have been due to faulty hardware, but try telling that to the guests who’ve reported disembodied voices, mysterious footsteps, and unwelcome, otherworldly bedfellows throughout the inn’s 260-plus-year history. "

How to visit 1754 House

Guests at the 1754 House can stay in beautiful historical rooms full with modern comforts. Those who want to experience some paranormal action but do not wish to stay the night can visit one of the inn's contemporary American restaurants. Flat Five Blues Tavern is open Wednesday-Saturday from 5-10 p.m., and the 1754 Dining Room is open Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 1754 House is located at 506 Main St. South in Woodbury, CT.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: This is the most haunted place in CT, according to Thrillist