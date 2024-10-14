Open in App
    What is that red house beside Route 2, and why is it so important to Norwich?

    By Matt Grahn, Norwich Bulletin,

    2 days ago

    What is that red house beside Route 2, and why is it so important to Norwich?

    The Leffingwell House Museum at 348 Washington St., is a nearly 350-year-old home in Norwich. Owned by three prominent Norwich families across the centuries, the home was turned into a museum in 1967, Museum Treasurer Camilla Farlow, said.

    The house was first built as a two-room home for Stephen Backus and his family in 1675, and was slowly expanded on over many years, as was common practice. The house was a public inn for over 100 years, starting in 1701 with Thomas Leffingwell. Grandson Christopher Leffingwell changed it from a public inn, to his personal residence and an inn for just locals, Farlow said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHClT_0w5w1vIY00

    Christopher Leffingwell was a prolific local patriot during the Revolution, from being one of the first people in Connecticut to learn about the Battle of Lexington and Concord as a member of the Committee of Correspondence, to being a member of the Sons of Liberty and a supplier for the local militia.

    After Christopher Leffingwell passed away, his widow gave the home to the Huntington family. It remained in their hands until the 1930s, when it became someone else’s private residence which they ran as a boarding house.

    When Route 2 was being built, the house was slated for demolition. However, the Society of the Founders of Norwich paid the state $1 to buy the house and rent land from the state, on the condition it became a museum.

    “That we’ve managed to do since the 1960s,” Farlow said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQVX7_0w5w1vIY00

    While the house didn’t have many historic items remaining, it was filled with artifacts from families throughout Norwich, Farlow said.

    “We have a lot of the history of this country in its growth stages in our archives,” she said.

    The Leffingwell House displays relevant pieces for the time of year or the festivities. Some pieces are part of its Revolutionary War collection, while others are a part of the Founders of Norwich collection.

    Using events to teach Norwich's history

    The events the museum holds help teach visitors about how important Norwich was to early American history. It was the 13th largest city in colonial America in 1760, and it had a high concentration of tradesmen among the population, from cabinet makers to silversmiths. By the Civil War, Norwich was established in gun manufacturing, Farlow said.

    “It’s an important thing for kids to know and adults to remember,” she said. “Hopefully they remember it all and pass it on.”

    Many of the events include a food component. Food can be a way to teach about history, but is also a way to get people to return to the museum, Farlow said.

    “I’ve always maintained that if you feed people, they come back,” she said. “And I’m not wrong.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwFAP_0w5w1vIY00

    Upcoming events at the Leffingwell House Museum

    There are three events coming up in October. On the 19th is Taste the History of Chocolate, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which costs $8 per person. Visitors will have a chance to learn the history of chocolate from indigenous use to the Spanish bringing it to Europe, and even Christopher Leffingwell opening a cocoa mill in Norwich in 1770, the first in the state.

    Guests will be served two historic drinking chocolates and modern hot cocoa. Other activities include living history presenters, cornhusk dollmaking, and a scarecrow hunt.

    The other event is Haunted History with Arrowhead Paranormal Investigations on Oct. 25 and 26. There are three slots each night at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Adults tickets cost $30, teens (12-17) cost $25. No one under 12 will be admitted.

    Requests for reservations must be emailed to redlakenation24@gmail.com .

    Guests during the Haunted History event will be given equipment and will learn techniques to “do your own paranormal hunt” in the museum with the guidance of the Arrowhead team, Farlow said.

    “It’s an enjoyable time; it’s not the usual paranormal things you go to, where one person does the whole thing and you watch,” she said. “It’s a hands-on experience, which is fun.”

    The end of the Leffingwell House’s regular season is on Oct. 27, with the Lebanon Militia and the Big Bear Trading Company visiting.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: What is that red house beside Route 2, and why is it so important to Norwich?

    John Lewis
    2d ago
    it's too bad someone couldn't have saved Adam's tavern
