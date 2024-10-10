The Shed opens its fifth location. This time making a mark in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun

While Mohegan Sun’s dining options range from fast food to celebrity chefs, the casino’s newest option looks to serve casual dining skillfully made.

The Shed opened Wednesday, located in the Casino of the Earth. The restaurant, with 205 seats and a farmhouse-like atmosphere, is run by Chef Roberto Baez and aims to serve American comfort food.

This the fifth The Shed location, with the others are all in New York, in Plainview, Huntington, West Sayville and Westbury, according to its website .

“They’re busy all day long, open to close,” Baez said.

Expanding food options for visitors is key for Mohegan Sun’s non-gaming business. Those attractions should be strong enough to stand out on their own, President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton said in a speech.

“When The Shed opens, people are going to want to The Shed, not come to Mohegan Sun and eat at The Shed because they’re at Mohegan Sun,” he said.

Principal John Tunney III is familiar with Mohegan Sun, as his Italian restaurant Ballo has been open for over a decade . He likes Mohegan Sun because of its operations and how clean it is, he said.

In the week leading to the opening, the restaurant let 1,700 Mohegan Sun patrons try the food. Between the soft open and opening day, things are going well, Tunney said.

“I got requests for the recipe from people,” he said.

Guests at the opening sipped non-alcoholic cocktails amidst a fashionable barn-like dining room and artsy signs saying “Wonderful” and “Love Life.” The social media influencers invited enjoyed the meal as much as everyone else, eagerly taking pictures and filming each other’s orders.

The Shed at Mohegan Sun's menu and hours

The menu includes burgers, dinners, and all-day breakfast. Some of the options Baez is proudest of are the Chicken and Waffles with Habanero Honey, The Breakfast Bowl, and the Skillet Mac N’ Cheese.

Most entrees range from $16 to $40.

The restaurant is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Sundays; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The owners plan to expand hours.

While Hamilton rarely eats macaroni and cheese, he enjoyed the plate from The Shed thoroughly.

“It’s the most mac n’ cheese I’ve eaten in my 42 years of existence,” he said.

The Shed is also for a variety of diets, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. The restaurant’s featured cocktails can also be ordered as non-alcoholic mocktails.

These adaptations work because everything is made from scratch, Baez said.

“Anything we put into it is made fresh, so it just translates through the food, to the customer,” he said.

Baez hopes he’s “busy all day, every day” at this location.

If Mohegan Sun has the space, Tunney would want to bring more of his restaurant concepts to the casino, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: The Shed opens its fifth location. This time making a mark in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun