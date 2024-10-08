Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bulletin

    This is the best taco spot in Connecticut, according to Yelp. Here's where it is

    By Melina Khan, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Where is the best taco spot in Connecticut? A new Yelp ranking claims to have the answer.

    The business review website released its annual ranking of the best taco spots in each state , and a Waterbury favorite was given the crown for Connecticut.

    Los Garcia Mexican Fusion, a food truck and restaurant in Waterbury, was named the best taco spot in Connecticut this year.

    The ranking is based on reviews on the platform, which are evaluated based on several factors, including volume, ranking and relevant keywords.

    Here's what to know about Connecticut's favorite tacos.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYmSe_0vyPyILd00

    Where is the best taco spot in Connecticut?

    According to Yelp's annual ranking of taco spots in each state, Los Garcia Mexican Fusion in Waterbury is the best place to get tacos in Connecticut.

    "This local favorite near the Brass Mill Center mall is more than a food truck: It’s a compound. There are 3 separate sections—a colorfully lit, RV-sized trailer with a large outdoor patio; a small house where you’ll find indoor seating; and a smaller food truck for weekend pickups," Yelp said. "All are ready and waiting with fresh-made tacos and flour tortillas."

    The website noted the shrimp, carnitas and lengua tacos as fan favorites, and the al pastor as the standout on the menu.

    How Yelp ranked the best taco spots in each state

    Yelp's annual list of the best taco spots in each state was compiled based on an analyses of reviews, the website said.

    The reviews were analyzed based on relevant keywords, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. The reviews were posted between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 1, 2024.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: This is the best taco spot in Connecticut, according to Yelp. Here's where it is

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    2d ago
    This is the one at the top of the list in Yelp, but El Tienta just down the street has a higher rating.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com1 day ago
    Strong show of northern lights expected tonight in Connecticut. Here's when to see it
    The Bulletin15 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    October's full moon will be biggest supermoon of 2024. What to know about Hunter's Moon
    The Bulletin14 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady7 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy