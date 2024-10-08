Where is the best taco spot in Connecticut? A new Yelp ranking claims to have the answer.

The business review website released its annual ranking of the best taco spots in each state , and a Waterbury favorite was given the crown for Connecticut.

Los Garcia Mexican Fusion, a food truck and restaurant in Waterbury, was named the best taco spot in Connecticut this year.

The ranking is based on reviews on the platform, which are evaluated based on several factors, including volume, ranking and relevant keywords.

Here's what to know about Connecticut's favorite tacos.

Where is the best taco spot in Connecticut?

According to Yelp's annual ranking of taco spots in each state, Los Garcia Mexican Fusion in Waterbury is the best place to get tacos in Connecticut.

"This local favorite near the Brass Mill Center mall is more than a food truck: It’s a compound. There are 3 separate sections—a colorfully lit, RV-sized trailer with a large outdoor patio; a small house where you’ll find indoor seating; and a smaller food truck for weekend pickups," Yelp said. "All are ready and waiting with fresh-made tacos and flour tortillas."

The website noted the shrimp, carnitas and lengua tacos as fan favorites, and the al pastor as the standout on the menu.

How Yelp ranked the best taco spots in each state

Yelp's annual list of the best taco spots in each state was compiled based on an analyses of reviews, the website said.

The reviews were analyzed based on relevant keywords, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. The reviews were posted between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 1, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: This is the best taco spot in Connecticut, according to Yelp. Here's where it is