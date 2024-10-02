Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bulletin

    Norwich Police Department hires two new officers: Why they chose careers in law enforcement

    By Connor Linskey, Norwich Bulletin,

    2 days ago

    The Norwich Police Department has hired two new police officers.

    Paola Rodriguez, 22, and Patrick Clarke, 29, were sworn in as the newest members of the department Tuesday.

    Rodriguez was born and raised in Willimantic. She attended Windham Technical High School where she played basketball, earning all-conference her junior and senior years along with being the team captain. She was the vice president of the National Honor Society her junior and senior years before graduating in 2020 and then attended Manchester Community College for two semesters.

    Rodriguez is a member of the North Windham Volunteer Fire Department and continued her involvement in the first responder field, and was employed by the Willimantic Switchboard Association as a dispatcher before her new career in law enforcement.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NiAE_0vrGhPop00

    “Ever since I was a kid, it’s always been my dream to be a police officer,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve always been involved in the community, whether it’s been through sports, through my church with community service or being a first responder. I knew that this was my calling.”

    Clarke was born in New Hampshire and raised in Pomfret. He attended Woodstock Academy where he was on the cross country team for four years, earning all Eastern Connecticut Conference his junior and senior years. Clarke also received the Headmasters Award in academics and citizenship before graduating in 2014.

    Upon graduation, Clarke attended Anna Maria College, and was named MVP of the cross country team. He then moved to Virginia where he was employed as a line service technician for a private jet company.

    Clarke spent some time in Virginia and Florida before moving back to New England. He was most recently employed as a rental account manager for Ryder Truck Rental in Massachusetts before starting his new career in law enforcement.

    “I want to help people and do more with my 24 hours a day,” Clarke said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053seR_0vrGhPop00

    On Thursday, Rodriguez and Clarke will begin the 384 th training session at the Connecticut Municipal Police Academy in Meriden. They are expected to graduate from the Police Academy in April 2025.

    Upon completion of the Police Academy, they will begin an extensive field organization training program. After completing their field training, Rodriguez and Clarke will be assigned to a shift in the Norwich Police Department’s Patrol Division.

    This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich Police Department hires two new officers: Why they chose careers in law enforcement

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Elizabeth Startz
    1d ago
    Best of luck in the academy 👍 and as you move forward with your career 👍
    sunflower
    2d ago
    Congratulations Paola !!! 🩷🩷🩷 thank you for stepping up!!! stay safe🩷
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    The northern lights could be visible over northern CT this weekend. What to know.
    The Bulletin15 hours ago
    Unemployment claims in Connecticut declined last week
    The Bulletin10 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy