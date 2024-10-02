Norwich Police Department hires two new officers: Why they chose careers in law enforcement

The Norwich Police Department has hired two new police officers.

Paola Rodriguez, 22, and Patrick Clarke, 29, were sworn in as the newest members of the department Tuesday.

Rodriguez was born and raised in Willimantic. She attended Windham Technical High School where she played basketball, earning all-conference her junior and senior years along with being the team captain. She was the vice president of the National Honor Society her junior and senior years before graduating in 2020 and then attended Manchester Community College for two semesters.

Rodriguez is a member of the North Windham Volunteer Fire Department and continued her involvement in the first responder field, and was employed by the Willimantic Switchboard Association as a dispatcher before her new career in law enforcement.

“Ever since I was a kid, it’s always been my dream to be a police officer,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve always been involved in the community, whether it’s been through sports, through my church with community service or being a first responder. I knew that this was my calling.”

Clarke was born in New Hampshire and raised in Pomfret. He attended Woodstock Academy where he was on the cross country team for four years, earning all Eastern Connecticut Conference his junior and senior years. Clarke also received the Headmasters Award in academics and citizenship before graduating in 2014.

Upon graduation, Clarke attended Anna Maria College, and was named MVP of the cross country team. He then moved to Virginia where he was employed as a line service technician for a private jet company.

Clarke spent some time in Virginia and Florida before moving back to New England. He was most recently employed as a rental account manager for Ryder Truck Rental in Massachusetts before starting his new career in law enforcement.

“I want to help people and do more with my 24 hours a day,” Clarke said.

On Thursday, Rodriguez and Clarke will begin the 384 th training session at the Connecticut Municipal Police Academy in Meriden. They are expected to graduate from the Police Academy in April 2025.

Upon completion of the Police Academy, they will begin an extensive field organization training program. After completing their field training, Rodriguez and Clarke will be assigned to a shift in the Norwich Police Department’s Patrol Division.

