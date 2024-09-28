Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Bulletin

    A Connecticut saltbox house built in 1697 is on the market for just $75,000. Take a look

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Have you ever wanted to buy a house older than the Constitution?

    Well, there's one available in Connecticut right now, and the house is cheap.

    The "Cheap Old Houses" Instagram page, which led to the HGTV show " Who's Afraid of a Cheap Old House ," recently spotlighted a 1697 saltbox house in South Windsor that is on the market. A saltbox house is a New England colonial style of home that takes its name from its likeness to a wooden lidded box where salt was once kept.

    "It would be a dang shame to see a house that is over three centuries old fall victim to shortsighted demolition, for the sake of a new build that likely won’t last 50 years," the post said. "Houses this special NEVER come around."

    Cheap old home for sale in South Windsor

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QooRo_0vmuXp8U00

    The property was listed on Zillow by Julie Corrado of Coldwell Banker Realty . According to the listing, the saltbox house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and .33 acres. It is priced at only $75,000.

    ""Old" Main Street in South Windsor, which is one of the most picturesque streets in Connecticut, the home needs a renovation to bring it back to life," the listing said. "Price is for property in an as-is state with everything on the property conveyed as it is."

    Norwich Real Estate: Lower interest rates may make buying a home possible: What's on the market around Norwich

    The listing also said that buying this house with a conventional mortgage would not be possible.

    "Options are cash OR a construction/renovation loan," the listing said.

    According to Zillow , the average price of a home in Connecticut is $410,357, so this colonial-era house is considerably cheaper than the average home price in the state. Of course, you need to factor in renovation and repair costs.

    Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: A Connecticut saltbox house built in 1697 is on the market for just $75,000. Take a look

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    John Quinn
    1d ago
    Prices are crazy. I had to pay $6 million for my house and I would’ve gotten it for 2.7 million 4 years ago.
    js
    1d ago
    Publicize it so everyone can bid and the people who actually need an affordable home will get bid out
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    These 15 Northeastern Cities Could Become Unaffordable by 2025
    GOBankingRates4 days ago
    Hoda Kotb moved out of New York apartment with her daughters weeks before ‘Today’ exit news
    New York Post4 days ago
    Mom noticed her son was ‘very sweaty’. Then she found a woman’s body outside his RV
    The Independent6 days ago
    5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Former NY judge shoots himself dead during gunfight with FBI as agents arrived to arrest him for bribery
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spark Rumors They're 'Living Separate Lives' After She’s Missing From His Trip To New York: He's Focusing On 'His Future'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Lizzo Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida5 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs Entering a Period of Prosperity This Week
    Cosmic Insights2 days ago
    Drone video of historic Biltmore Village under water after flooding in North Carolina
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    N.J. woman, 101, made headlines saying ‘don’t eat vegetables.’ Here’s what she really thinks.
    NJ.com2 days ago
    Social Security COLA raise: How much will recipients get in 2025?
    FOX 5 San Diego2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 8 Years After Selling Fentanyl Cocaine at Mohegan Sun
    gamblingnews.com4 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Confusion as Flight Delayed When Passenger Discovers ‘Every Seat Was Taken’
    mahoningmatters.com1 day ago
    Inside lush $7K suite with 'champagne cabinet' FBI claims Eric Adams paid just $600 to say in amid fraud indictment
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Dead baby found in bathroom of NYC eatery
    New York Post11 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio32 minutes ago
    Royal romance realized as Princess Theodora of Greece finally marries American fiancé after four-year delay
    The Independent2 days ago
    How Massachusetts Are You? 18 Signs You’re a True Masshole
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute7 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman discovers family heirloom 20 years after it disappeared while cleaning a house
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz6 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy