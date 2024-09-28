Have you ever wanted to buy a house older than the Constitution?

Well, there's one available in Connecticut right now, and the house is cheap.

The "Cheap Old Houses" Instagram page, which led to the HGTV show " Who's Afraid of a Cheap Old House ," recently spotlighted a 1697 saltbox house in South Windsor that is on the market. A saltbox house is a New England colonial style of home that takes its name from its likeness to a wooden lidded box where salt was once kept.

"It would be a dang shame to see a house that is over three centuries old fall victim to shortsighted demolition, for the sake of a new build that likely won’t last 50 years," the post said. "Houses this special NEVER come around."

Cheap old home for sale in South Windsor

The property was listed on Zillow by Julie Corrado of Coldwell Banker Realty . According to the listing, the saltbox house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and .33 acres. It is priced at only $75,000.

""Old" Main Street in South Windsor, which is one of the most picturesque streets in Connecticut, the home needs a renovation to bring it back to life," the listing said. "Price is for property in an as-is state with everything on the property conveyed as it is."

The listing also said that buying this house with a conventional mortgage would not be possible.

"Options are cash OR a construction/renovation loan," the listing said.

According to Zillow , the average price of a home in Connecticut is $410,357, so this colonial-era house is considerably cheaper than the average home price in the state. Of course, you need to factor in renovation and repair costs.

Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: A Connecticut saltbox house built in 1697 is on the market for just $75,000. Take a look