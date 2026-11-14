The Black Effect Presents... Black Tech Green Money!

Will Lucas welcomes the SQUIRE Boys, Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon, to discuss their latest report on the state of the barbershop industry. With insights drawn from over 14 million appointments across 7,000 U.S. shops, the conversation dives deep into the challenges and opportunities barbershop owners face today.

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Barbershop Industry Report: Key Insights with Songe LaRon and Dave Salvant of SQUIRE OP 10.27.26

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