Hello, Breakfast Club Listeners! We want to share a new show you might enjoy; it’s “Big Boi's Bloodlines & Basslines"!!!

About the Show: Three times each week, OutKast's Big Boi pulls up with his sons Cross and Bamboo to talk about whatever's on the table, from hip-hop and sports to conspiracies and fatherhood. Dad's got the history and knowledge. The boys got opinions. Ten minutes, no script, no filler. Recorded in Atlanta, where it all started.

Listen here and subscribe to Big Boi's Bloodlines & Basslines on the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BreakfastClubPower1051FM

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