FULL SHOW: Cardi B Reveals Photos Of Her Son Grey Marsean Diggs; Jamie Foxx Welcomes His Third Child

Today on The Breakfast Club, Mr. Dalvin & K-Ci Of Jodeci Talk ‘Forever My Lady 35th Anniversary Tour, New R&B Era, ‘Verzuz,’ Kurt Woodley, Barbara Jean And Poo-Poo. Plus, Charlamagne Tha God Gives Donkey of The Day To 2 School Staffers Who Got Caught Stealing Nearly $300K From School Funds For Personal Gain. Listen for more.

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