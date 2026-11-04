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FULL SHOW: 2 Chainz Apologizes After His Conversation With Keith Lee Sparks Backlash + Neil deGrasse
3 days ago
Today on The Breakfast Club, Neil deGrasse Tyson Talks New Book 'Take Me to Your Leader', Alien Abductions, What 'Intelligent Life' Truly Mean. Plus, Charlamagne Tha God Gives Donkey of The Day To Trump And MAGA Republicans For Forgetting The Power Of The People. Listen for more.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BreakfastClubPower1051FM
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