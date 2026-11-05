'Cruise' Co-Writer Chase Rice Predicts What's Next for Florida Georgia Line

Chase Rice knows a thing or two about making music with Florida Georgia Line.

He co-wrote the duo’s monster hit “Cruise,” and he spent plenty of time in the songwriting room with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard before all three went on to build their own careers.

Now that Kelley and Hubbard are back together as Florida Georgia Line, Rice has a pretty good idea of what is happening behind the scenes.

‘Cruise’ Co-Writer Chase Rice on What’s Next for Florida Georgia Line [EXCLUSIVE]

In an exclusive interview with Taste of Country Nights, Rice shared what he thinks the two singers will do as they get back to making music together.

“Knowing them, they’ll probably write a ton together,” Rice told Taste of Country Nights.

“I could see them getting together and trying to write a lot of songs with just those two, or maybe going back to their – a lot of their hits were with Wiseman (Craig Wiseman) and Rodney Clawson,” Rice said.

He wasn’t sure where those relationships stand today, but he could see the duo returning to some familiar songwriting partnerships.

“I don’t know how their relationships are with those guys anymore,” he added.

Chase Rice’s Musical Relationship With Florida Georgia Line Has Shifted

Rice spent a lot of time writing with both Kelley and Hubbard when Florida Georgia Line was first getting started, although he says he worked more with one member than the other.

Danielle Del Valle, Getty Images

“When we were writing back in the day, we were writing for me mostly, and I’d write with Brian a lot. I wouldn’t write with Tyler a ton,” he explained.

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That relationship has changed over the years. Rice says he’s actually spent more time writing with Hubbard recently than he has with Kelley.

“I’ve actually written with Tyler more over the last few years than Brian,” he said.

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Still, Rice thinks the two former bandmates will likely spend plenty of time in the writing room together as they figure out what’s next for Florida Georgia Line.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Will Chase Rice Be Part of Florida Georgia Line’s Next Chapter?

Rice has a pretty important place in Florida Georgia Line history, thanks in part to his role in writing “Cruise.” But don’t expect him to be in the middle of every new song the duo makes.

“I don’t think I’ll be too much of a part of that, especially when I’m writing now, I don’t know if it’s up their alley,” he said.

That doesn’t mean he’s not interested in hearing what comes out of the reunion. Rice says he’s looking forward to seeing what Kelley and Hubbard do together.

“I’m excited to hear what they do, though,” he said.

Considering the history these three have together, Rice will certainly have a reason to pay attention when Florida Georgia Line starts putting out new music.