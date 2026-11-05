2026 CMA Awards Performers Revealed: Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson + More

The first eight performers for the 2026 CMA Awards have just been announced. In addition, fans can expect a tribute to Dolly Parton.

The 2026 CMA Awards air on ABC on Nov. 18 at 8PM ET.

Lainey Wilson will host this year after co-hosting in 2025.

Ella Langley has the most nominations, with nine.

Related: 2026 CMA Snubs + Surprises Reveal a Dangerous Trend

Two of the five nominees for Entertainer of the Year will perform at this year’s CMAs. Cody Johnson and Ella Langley are on the lineup, but it’s possible the others (Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Wilson) will be added as only a partial list of performers was revealed on Wednesday morning (Nov. 5).

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Additional performers include Miranda Lambert, who is up for seven awards in 2026. New Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tim McGraw will also take the stage, as will Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kacey Musgraves.

In 2025, there were 20 performances, including several cross-genre collaborations. Historically, artist tributes have featured several singers moved by the honoree. There’s no shortage of men and women who were touched by Parton’s career and music so that moment promises to be meaningful.

2026 CMA Awards Performers:

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Miranda Lambert

The Red Clay Strays

Tim McGraw

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

2026 CMA Awards – How To Watch

The 2026 CMA Awards are set for Nov. 18 and the show will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC and Disney+. Fans will also be able to watch the next day on Hulu.

Tickets to watch the show in-person are also available.

The CMAs have historically been the crowning event of a week filled with celebrations, including the BMI Awards. Several record labels host parties for fans and the industry while dozens of artists walk red carpets to talk about the year past or the year coming.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.