Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Boot

    Remember When Blake Shelton Had a Mullet? Reddit Reminisces About His Infamous ‘Do

    By Donny Meacham,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Eric Church’s Toby Keith Tribute at the Hall of Fame Is Chilling [Watch]
    The Boot1 day ago
    Keith Urban Shares What Luke Combs’ Wife Said to Him Backstage: ‘I’ve Never Heard Anybody Say That Before’
    The Boot1 day ago
    Blake Shelton Surprises His Alma Mater With a Touching Donation [Watch]
    The Boot7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Justin Moore, Blake Shelton + the Airplane Incident He Swears Never Happened
    The Boot3 days ago
    Woman Flashes Father-in-Law at Breakfast After Mother-in-Law’s Nasty Comment
    The Boot6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Instant Karma Payback for Line-Cutter at Fast Food Drive-Thru: WATCH
    The Boot6 days ago
    Jelly Roll + Kelly Clarkson Sing an Epic ‘Jelly and Kelly’ Duet [Watch]
    The Boot6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Bet You’ve Never Heard the Creepiest Country Song of All Time [Listen]
    The Boot22 hours ago
    Reddit User Refuses to Split College Fund With Dad’s ‘Affair Child’
    The Boot6 days ago
    Watch Eric Church Honor Toby Keith With ‘Don’t Let The Old Man In’ Performance
    Everything Nash1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Who’s That TV Star Tim McGraw’s Daughter Audrey Is Dating?
    The Boot1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Hero Police K-9 Retires After 8-Year Career, Including Taking Bullet for Owner
    The Boot5 days ago
    Keith Urban Recalls a Career Low: ‘I Was Completely Crucified’ [Exclusive]
    The Boot4 days ago
    How to Stay in Deacon Claybourne’s House From the Show ‘Nashville’ [Pictures]
    The Boot6 days ago
    Christina Haack Selling Luxurious $4.5 Million Nashville Home Amid Divorce Battle — See Inside! [Pictures]
    The Boot6 days ago
    Jelly Roll Scores First No. 1 Album as ‘Beautifully Broken’ Tops All-Genre Chart
    The Boot1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The Impossible Is Here: Freezer-to-Oven Turkey Just in Time for Thanksgiving
    The Boot2 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Sadie Robertson’s Marriage to Christian Huff Almost Didn’t Happen
    The Boot7 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy