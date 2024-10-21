Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Boot

    Honest Truth About Why Halloween Candy Costs So Much This Year

    By Rob Carroll,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here’s Why Forecasters Say This Winter Could Be Miserable
    The Boot7 days ago
    End of an Era: After 134 Years, Major Home Goods Chain Closing Every Location
    The Boot6 days ago
    TGI Fridays Just Shut Down 12 Restaurants Across America: Here’s Why
    The Boot7 days ago
    Woman Flashes Father-in-Law at Breakfast After Mother-in-Law’s Nasty Comment
    The Boot6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Coca-Cola Issues Massive Recall: Thousands of Drinks Mislabeled
    The Boot6 days ago
    These Are the Top Burger Restaurant Chains in America
    The Boot2 days ago
    Shocking New Data Reveals the Worst Fast Food Chain in America
    The Boot2 days ago
    Thanksgiving Turkey Prices to See Major Change in 2024
    The Boot4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Reddit User Refuses to Split College Fund With Dad’s ‘Affair Child’
    The Boot6 days ago
    Supplier of McDonald’s French Fries Closes Plant, Fires More Than 300 People: Here’s Why
    The Boot5 days ago
    Zach Bryan Girlfriend Briana Chickenfry Feels ‘Discarded’ [Watch]
    The Boot20 hours ago
    Grandma’s Bible Left Untouched After Hurricane Destroys Her Home
    The Boot6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jelly Roll + Kelly Clarkson Sing an Epic ‘Jelly and Kelly’ Duet [Watch]
    The Boot6 days ago
    The Impossible Is Here: Freezer-to-Oven Turkey Just in Time for Thanksgiving
    The Boot2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Big Lots to Close Another 56 Stores in 27 States, Bringing Total to 400+ Closures
    The Boot6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Justin Moore’s Monthly Grocery Bill Is Insane! [Exclusive]
    The Boot6 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The 20 Saddest Country Songs of the 2000s
    The Boot3 days ago
    Will Airports Start Timing Goodbyes to Three Minutes in Drop-Off Zones?
    The Boot18 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy