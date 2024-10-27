Open in App
    SUNDAY SAMPLER - The Nashville Podcast Network (10-27-24)

    2 days ago

    In this weekly series, we share highlight clips from the past week of some of the podcasts on The Nashville Podcast Network- Take This Personally with Morgan Huelsman, The BobbyCast, 4 Things with Amy Brown, Sore Losers, Movie Mike's Movie Podcast and Get Real with Caroline Hobby.  You can listen to new episodes weekly wherever you get your podcasts.

    You can find them on Instagram:

    -The BobbyCast- @BobbyCast

    -Take This Personally- @TakeThisPersonally

    -4 Things with Amy Brown- @RadioAmy

    -Sore Losers- @SoreLosersPodcast

    -Movie Mikes Movie Podcast- @MikeDeestro

    -Get Real: @GetRealCarolineHobby

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

