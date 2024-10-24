Open in App
    Raymundo Mad At The Show For Something They All Recommended

    By Lauren Smith,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgZEB_0wKElHsz00

    Raymundo and his wife started watching Ted Lasso for the first time after the entire show recommended it and now, he’s mad at everyone.

    At first, he thought it was fun and cute and didn’t mind Lasso’s accent. But as the show went on, the accent started to bother him because he thought no one actually talked like that or always remained that over the top positive. The whole premise of the show he thought was beautiful, but overall felt it was corny. Especially when bad things would happen to him and he would remain positive and say, “Be a goldfish, you’ll never remember it.” Raymundo rated it 2.5 out of 5 Sugar Cookies In The Morning. He thought the accent made it bad acting and that if he didn’t have that, he wouldn’t mind how positive he was.

