Amy & Eddie Share Their Kids’ Halloween Costumes

Amy and Eddie’s kids are getting ready for Halloween next week!

Amy’s son is going to be Men in Black. She started working on it and made him a badge, sunglasses, earpiece and black suit and tie. She also made him an MBI and put his face on it for a lanyard and laminated it. Eddie’s kids plan on trick or treating and one of his kids is going to be spiderman and skeletons. Eddie’s not sure what he’s going to be yet, but he wants to be something gory, even though his wife does not like it because it scares the kids. What he’d truly like to do is stay home and hand out candy. Lunchbox plans to go trick or treating with his kids the night of Halloween. All of them let their kids eat the candy they get that night.