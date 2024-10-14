Open in App
    The Bobby Bones Show

    Mon Part 1: Chris Lane Is On! + Does Eddie Have a Catchphrase?

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iVGR_0w6AuW1600

    Chris Lane is in studio talking about his family life, new music, the prank Rascal Flatts pulled on him on tour and more! Plus, find out what Eddie thinks his catchphrase is and if anyone else on the show has one...

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

