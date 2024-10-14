DRAFT: Show Picks Their Teams for Best Cookies

Photo: Aneese / iStock / Getty Images

A new Bobby Bones Show draft happened this morning! Today's draft (October 14th) was the draft of best cookies. Whoever loses this round has to sit out in the next draft!

The show had to pick best cookies:

TEAM 1:

Round 1: c hocolate chip cookies

hocolate chip cookies Round 2: frosted sugar cookie with pink icing at the grocery store

frosted sugar cookie with pink icing at the grocery store Round 3: chips ahoy (chewy)

TEAM 2:

Round 1: double stuffed Oreos

double stuffed Oreos Round 2: everything but the kitchen sink

everything but the kitchen sink Round 3: oatmeal cookie (no raisins)

TEAM 3:

Round 1: thin mints

thin mints Round 2: snickerdoodle

snickerdoodle Round 3: nutter butters

TEAM 4:

Round 1: samoas/carmel delights

samoas/carmel delights Round 2: peanut butter patties

peanut butter patties Round 3: monster

TEAM 5:

Round 1: m&m

m&m Round 2: sugar cookie

sugar cookie Round 3: no bake

Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below! **Be sure to scroll within the poll to see all the voting options!