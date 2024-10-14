Open in App
    • The Bobby Bones Show

    DRAFT: Show Picks Their Teams for Best Cookies

    By Bobby Bones Show,

    2 days ago

    Photo: Aneese / iStock / Getty Images

    A new Bobby Bones Show draft happened this morning! Today's draft (October 14th) was the draft of best cookies. Whoever loses this round has to sit out in the next draft!

    The show had to pick best cookies:

    TEAM 1:

    • Round 1: c hocolate chip cookies
    • Round 2: frosted sugar cookie with pink icing at the grocery store
    • Round 3: chips ahoy (chewy)

    TEAM 2:

    • Round 1: double stuffed Oreos
    • Round 2: everything but the kitchen sink
    • Round 3: oatmeal cookie (no raisins)

    TEAM 3:

    • Round 1: thin mints
    • Round 2: snickerdoodle
    • Round 3: nutter butters

    TEAM 4:

    • Round 1: samoas/carmel delights
    • Round 2: peanut butter patties
    • Round 3: monster

    TEAM 5:

    • Round 1: m&m
    • Round 2: sugar cookie
    • Round 3: no bake

    Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below! **Be sure to scroll within the poll to see all the voting options!

