    • The Bobby Bones Show

    Best Bits: Lunchbox’s Kid Is In Kindergarten & Morgan Has Broadway Bar Revi

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iVGR_0w4LXcy200

    Happy Weekend! Lunchbox shares the latest in dad life, including his oldest Baby Box being 2 months into Kindergarten and how he’s handling it. Morgan gives her honest reviews on the artist bars on Broadway in Nashville, and shares the funny thing she did with her friends at the bars. Plus, they each share their pick for underrated chain restaurant.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

