A look at recent actions in the Ohio General Assembly and how lawmakers representing the area voted.

OHIO HOUSE

Senate Bill 214: Removes firearm suppressors and sawed-off firearms from the classification of “dangerous ordnance” under Ohio law (goes to Senate).

Sponsor: Sen. Kyle Koehler (R., Springfield).

Vote: Passed Tuesday, 69-27.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Elgin Rogers (D., Toledo), yes; Michele Grim (D., Toledo), no; Erika White (D., Springfield Township), no; Josh Williams (R., Sylvania Township), yes; Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg), yes; Jim Hoops (R., Napoleon), yes; Caleb Stidham (R., Sandusky), yes; Rep. Gary Click (R., Vickery), yes; Kellie Deeter (R., Norwalk), yes; Ty Mathews (R., Findlay), yes; Matt Huffman (R., Lima), yes; Roy Klopfenstein (R., Haviland), yes.

House Bill 82: Increases penalties for reckless driving in a construction zone (goes to Senate).

Sponsor: Reps. Click and Mark Johnson (R., Chillicothe).

Vote: Passed Tuesday, 95-0.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Mr. Rogers, yes; Ms. Grim, yes; Ms. White, yes; Mr. Williams, yes; Mr. Ghanbari, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Stidham, yes; Mr. Click, yes; Ms. Deeter, yes; Mr. Mathews, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes; Mr. Klopfenstein, yes.

House Bill 255: Creates the Ohio Sports Council in the Ohio Department of Development. The purpose of the council is to measure the economic effects of sporting events in Ohio and to recommend policies to state lawmakers (goes to Senate).

Sponsor: Reps. Dontavius Jarrells (D., Columbus) and Melanie Miller (R., Ashland).

Vote: Passed Tuesday, 88-7.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Mr. Rogers, yes; Ms. Grim, yes; Ms. White, yes; Mr. Williams, yes; Mr. Ghanbari, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Stidham, yes; Mr. Click, yes; Ms. Deeter, yes; Mr. Mathews, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes; Mr. Klopfenstein, yes.

House Bill 397: Expands the allowable uses of jail commissary fund profits (goes to governor).

Sponsor: Reps. Deeter and Johnson.

Vote: Concurred with Senate amendments Tuesday, 71-22.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Mr. Rogers, no; Ms. Grim, no; Ms. White, yes; Mr. Williams, did not vote; Mr. Ghanbari, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Stidham, yes; Mr. Click, yes; Ms. Deeter, yes; Mr. Mathews, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes; Mr. Klopfenstein, yes.

OHIO SENATE

House Bill 397: Expands the allowable uses of jail commissary fund profits (goes to House).

Sponsor: Reps. Deeter and Johnson.

Vote: Passed Tuesday, 31-1.

Northwest Ohio senators: Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo), yes; Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), yes; Rob McColley (R., Napoleon), yes; Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin), yes.

Senate Bill 214: Removes firearm suppressors and sawed-off firearms from the classification of “dangerous ordnance” under Ohio law (goes to governor).

Sponsor: Sen. Koehler.

Vote: Concurred with House amendments Tuesday, 21-9.

Northwest Ohio senators: Ms. Hicks-Hudson, no; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes.