EMMONS, W.Va. — He was a gangly, strapping youth, fired with idealism and ambition, hampered by a last name that was a synonym both for great wealth and grand theft. His breeding showed; he noticed an antique table here or a crocheted bedspread there. But his instincts showed too; he was drawn to poverty and the challenge of defeating it.

At the start he lived with Betty and Ned Chilton, the state’s royalty by virtue of their control of the Charleston Gazette newspaper, and in their four-poster king bed, just off their living room, he contemplated his future as a 27-year old VISTA poverty worker in this alien land, where he played racquetball and tennis at the Edgewood Country Club but also ventured into mountain fastnesses where progress and economic growth were slow.

“He was astonished by it — the towns, the mines — and he was taken by the people’s goodness and by their bad lot,’’ Mrs. Chilton told me more than a third of a century ago. “He found something worthwhile here.’’

John D. Rockefeller IV — poverty worker, governor, senator, regular guy with a formidable, forbidding surname — died last week at age 89. He left behind a legacy of compassion and creativity and, it must be said, courage. He was both aristocrat and activist, remembered in Washington, where his domain was Capitol Hill, as courtly; in Charleston, where he strode confidently through the halls of the state Capitol, as a bit stubborn; and in a tiny hamlet called Emmons as a worker, worrier, and warrior against poverty.

He reached this community by driving five miles up a one-lane road in a pencil-thin valley between two mountains. In his time the roads weren’t paved and often were impassible in winter. Telephones were new. Poplar, oak, and weeping willows lined the Big Coal River and the community’s residents lived in mobile homes and sheds tacked together, with rusted metal roofs and hanging flower pots, almost always with a few abandoned cars out back, sometimes several dozen of them.

This remote enclave in the only state that lies entirely within Appalachia was his laboratory. But the truth is that he fought the poverty, and the poverty won.

A decade after he departed there were no seats on the swings, the basketball court had only the last tattered remnants of a net, the teeter-totter was gone. During his time here he organized a Little League baseball team, started adult education programs, initiated a preschool program and began a Boy Scout troop. They all died out.

“When he left,’’ said Delores Javans, “everything quit.’’

But the thing about Mr. Rockefeller is that he was not a quitter. The great grandson of John D. Rockefeller, he was known, here as in the Senate, simply as Jay. ‘’He was just Jay, like home folks,’’ said former postmistress Brookie Bell. ‘“We country people don’t like dignified people, but Jay was nice.’’

His very appearance here was astonishing enough. The first time he met Shirley Giles, the wife of the pastor of the Rumble Community Baptist Church, she was sunning her mattress. No member of Mr. Rockefeller’s family sunned a mattress. She and her husband were surprised VISTA even bothered with Emmons. “I didn’t think this was enough of a place to send anyone to,’’ said the Rev. Fred Giles.

From the start he tried to fit in, knowing of course that he couldn’t fully do so, knowing that he could afford a plane ticket out of West Virginia without consulting his personal budget.

More than three decades ago, when I visited Emmons, I encountered Vivian Parcell, who that morning was canning peaches and tomatoes in a mobile home set on a cinderblock foundation. She remembered how Mr. Rockefeller would stop into a home and if the family were eating pinto beans, he’d sit down and have pinto beans too.

“He wanted to act like the country folks around here,’’ she said. “He didn’t want to act like he was from New York. He just wanted to be plain old Jay.’’

Not far away was retired Ronald Holstine, picking beans from the ground. “He was all right to be with,’’ he said. “He wasn’t a bit stuck up. He was about as common as an old shoe, and he didn’t mind where he stepped.’’

Mr. Rockefeller saw opportunity here — he saw the potential of a splendid political career here, the way his first cousin, Winthrop Rockefeller, did in Arkansas, serving as governor in Little Rock from 1967 to 1971 — but he also liked West Virginia. He had a taste for Baroque music, to be sure, but also for bare-knuckles politics.

And he thought West Virginia was a good place to rear a family, though the Democratic nephew of Republican Gov. Nelson Rockefeller of New York and the daughter of GOP Sen. Charles H. Percy of Illinois made for an unusual Mountaineer marriage.

Yet all their children except for the youngest grew up in West Virginia and went to school there. “A lot of the kids’ values are from West Virginia,’’ he told me in 1991, “and they didn’t glitter their way through school.’’

Nor did Mr. Rockefeller glitter his way through political life. He lost his first gubernatorial race to Arch Moore. When he finally prevailed as governor, he presided over very high unemployment, statewide as high as 24 percent and in some counties in the 40 percent range, and lost a bitter battle for a $750 million Roads for Jobs and Progress bond issue. “It made no sense to borrow money when interest rates were soaring,’’ said former state attorney general Mario Palombo. “But he was stubborn and didn’t back down.’’ James “Tiger’’ Morton, a Rockefeller political counselor added: “It was a humiliating public defeat.’’

In his first gubernatorial race Mr. Rockefeller filmed a commercial pointing to a pothole and vowing to have it filled. Mr. Moore, delighted that his rival had chosen a pothole on a city road rather than a state byway, dashed off a telegram to Mr. Rockefeller: “Every true West Virginian knows his potholes. There are round ones, square ones, and some of weird shapes like, for example, the state of New York.’’

Mr. Rockefeller recovered from his gaffe, and eventually filled many potholes.

But his demise this month left a hole in the heart of West Virginia and the country roads in the place where he might have sung along with John Denver, he belonged.

Mr. Shribman is the former editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.