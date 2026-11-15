President Trump’s oft-stated assessment — “whoever wins AI, wins” — captures the existential nature of America’s competition with China for technology supremacy.

The nation that leads in artificial intelligence will command the most productive economy, the greatest wealth, and the most lethal military. That is why U.S. policy restricts sales of our most advanced computer chips to prevent Communist China from surpassing us.

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This makes the admitted affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore data center developer Megaspeed, a grave national security concern. Mr. Huang has resigned as Nvidia’s CEO over the scandal, but Congress must launch a full investigation.

Ms. Huang, a former broadcaster for Chinese state-controlled television, is suspected of funneling sophisticated Nvidia chips to China so they could be reverse-engineered for domestic production.

Federal scrutiny of Ms. Huang and Megaspeed began under the Biden administration. According to the New York Times, President Trump was warned at least twice that the Nvidia CEO was romantically involved with a suspected Chinese spy — even as Mr. Huang lobbied to relax export restrictions on chip sales to China.

Initially, Mr. Huang insisted his interactions with Ms. Huang and Megaspeed were strictly routine business. That deception goes far beyond the embarrassment of a husband caught in an affair. The fallout triggered a 30 percent plunge in Nvidia’s stock price, wiping out nearly $1 trillion in investor value.

As of July 1, Ohio’s two largest public pension funds held nearly $3 billion in Nvidia stock, meaning many of the financial victims live right here.

Far more alarming, however, are the national security consequences. At the urging of his friend Jensen Huang, President Trump loosened restrictions on Nvidia chip sales to China despite knowing about the suspected espionage link.

Trump must answer for these reckless national security decisions.