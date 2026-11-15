For six years I represented a corner of northwest Ohio where a good job very often means a job in the auto business. So when I look across the Atlantic at what’s happening to the European auto industry I don’t see some distant trade story. I see a warning for Ohio.

This fall, more than 20 Chinese vehicle brands showed up at the Paris Motor Show, roughly twice the number at the 2024 show. BYD now offers 12 models and wants 200 dealers in France by the end of this year. Chinese automakers doubled their European sales in 2025, taking 6.1 percent of the market. That same year, E.U. imports of Chinese cars passed the 1 million mark for the first time, while E.U. exports to China were down 43 percent.

None of that is accidental. China has built far more auto capacity than its own market can absorb. In September, passenger vehicle sales inside China fell 28 percent on the year while exports jumped 74 percent. Beijing is not slowing production. The excess is being exported, backed by state support that no private market competitor could possibly match.

Europe is now scrambling to react. It just agreed to cap Chinese hybrid imports at 350,000 a year, roughly half of what China had been shipping. Those are the moves of a continent desperately trying to catch up. Inviting the Chinese to build locally is no cure. Thailand courted Chinese EV makers with subsidies, yet most of the parts are still imported and local suppliers have been closing down.

The United States still has the one thing Europe gave away: time. Tariffs and federal security rules have so far kept Chinese vehicles out of the United States. But rules can be changed and tariffs can be negotiated away. Canada has already cut its tariff on Chinese-built electric vehicles to 6.1 percent, putting Chinese brands right on our doorstep. The door is closer to open than most Americans realize.

This isn’t just an economic issue. Today’s cars are computers on wheels. They carry cameras, microphones, GPS, and are constantly connected to the cloud. A connected vehicle knows where you live, where you work, where your kids go to school and when you are away from home. Chinese law requires any Chinese company to support, assist, and cooperate with the government’s intelligence work. Putting millions of those vehicles on American roads would give Beijing a window into our daily lives and, potentially, a way into the vehicle systems themselves. No family should have to make that choice when buying a car.

The stakes for Ohio are huge. Nearly 20,000 Ohioans build vehicles and over 62,000 make the parts that go into them, at plants across the state, from Avon Lake to Marysville to Toledo. Those plants are the anchor for the machine shops, suppliers and small towns I spent years working to grow. Flood the market with subsidized imports, and those are the jobs that disappear first.

That is why Congress needs to act now and permanently ban the sale, manufacture, and import of Chinese-connected vehicles. A law passed by Congress, not a regulation that can be undone, would give American manufacturers, suppliers, and workers the certainty they need to continue to invest here. It would close the door before Chinese manufacturers ever gain a foothold, instead of trying to push them back out later. Europe is learning just how hard that is.

This should not be a partisan issue. Protecting Americans’ personal data and protecting the manufacturing base that built the Midwest are goals Democrats and Republicans share. Pair a ban with smart policy that helps American companies compete, from strong North American trade ties to investment in next-generation vehicle technology, and we cannot only protect what we have, we can help it grow.

The lesson from Europe is simple. Waiting is a choice, and an expensive one. Congress should act before the year is out.

Mr. Cross, of Findlay, was in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2019 to 2025, while representing the 83rd District. He owns a government affairs consulting firm: Cross Capital Consulting.