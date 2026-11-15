The attempted impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth triggers reflections on the 2024 impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security. Comparing the two cases exposes partisans on both sides as deeply hypocritical.

Read more Blade editorials

On Feb. 13, 2024, the House voted 214-213 to impeach Mr. Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, with Republicans arguing he flatly refused to comply with U.S. immigration law. The noncompliance was obvious: Mayorkas claimed the border was under control even as daily news coverage showed migrants crossing with impunity.

Yet Democrats objected to impeachment, asserting the charges failed to meet the constitutional standard of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The effort failed in the Senate along party lines. The Blade’s position at the time was clear: Mayorkas was acting at the President’s behest and should not be impeached for carrying out executive policy.

Hegseth is no more deserving of impeachment than Mayorkas was, even though the accusations against him — including striking targets in Iran and Venezuela without congressional authorization — are arguably more severe. Like Mr. Mayorkas, Mr. Hegseth is executing the policy directives of his President.

There is plenty of hypocrisy to go around. Democrats who defended Mayorkas now demand Hegseth’s removal on the same legal logic that is now employed by Republicans. Meanwhile, Republicans who impeached Mayorkas now use Democrat talking points to defend Mr. Hegseth.

House Democrats must restrain their appetite for political revenge and refrain from pursuing impeachments that fail to meet the standard established in the Mayorkas precedent.