Information is power.

By the end of 2027, Greater Toledo residents served by the Lake Erie West Regional Council will have much more information on the quality of our air and the corresponding power to protect from dangers too small to see but too big to ignore.

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Public buildings in 40 locations spread over Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties will host $250 air monitors that can detect particulate matter 25 microns or smaller.

As Blade reporter Tom Henry detailed Tuesday, these small particles are a bigger health danger than larger objects we can more easily see, because the tiny particles are breathed in deeply and therefore do more damage to our lungs.

The Lake Erie West Regional Council says the air monitoring program was not launched by any one incident. And the 40 new monitors, added to the 20 existing monitors in Greater Toledo, will not pick up chemicals like the glycidyl methacrylate that caused a mass evacuation Oct. 20 within a mile of the MC Tank Transport site in North Toledo, because that requires an even more sophisticated air monitor.

The air-sensing devices will be helpful to citizens afflicted by asthma or suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

Better localized data on air quality will provide these citizens with information on when it’s safe or unsafe for them to be outside. For a small cost, that’s a valuable benefit worth way more than $250 to improve quality of life through protection of our health.