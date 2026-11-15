The second volleyball Battle of I-75 doubled as the regular season finale for Toledo and Bowling Green State University, as the Rockets won a four-set contest on Saturday, sweeping the Falcons in a single year for the first time since 2001.

Bowling Green (19-8, 11-5 Mid-American Conference), won the first set, but Toledo (22-4, 14-2 MAC) controlled the match from there in four sets (18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19). The attendance total of 4,294 fans set a Savage Arena record.

Toledo coach Brian Wright’s list of accomplishments continues to grow since taking over in 2025.

Along with the rivalry success, the Rockets have also earned the MAC regular-season title for the first time in program history this season. In his inaugural season, Wright led the Rockets to their first MAC tournament title and NCAA national tournament appearance.

“From day one, everybody said, ‘How are you going to top last year?’” Wright said. “I think there’s been so many expectations on this team, and to go from the challenge of having expectations to playing in front of close to 4,300 fans against your rival as regular season champions. When you clinch last night, and you have a three hour bus ride home, and we just still be ourselves and play really well, it just says so much about how hard they’ve worked, and they’ve earned this moment.”

Earlier in November against Eastern Michigan, Toledo senior outside hitter Ava Siefke surpassed the 1,000 career kill mark. That milestone was celebrated pregame against Bowling Green, and she then added 10 more against the Falcons, which tied with Sierra Pertzborn for the team lead.

The Rockets finished with 49 kills, five service aces, and a .171 hitting percentage as a team. Grace Freiberger led the Rockets with 11 digs.

“It really is the cherry on top,” Siefke said of the win. “We’ve had a lot of success this season, but a sweep of the rivalry, and doing it in front of a city that loves Toledo volleyball and female sports, it’s just something really special. I remember looking around in between the third and fourth set, and I was just amazed at how many people were here to watch us play.”

In the opening set, Bowling Green once trailed 8-2. However, the Falcons then outscored Toledo by a margin of 23-10 to take the first set. Five kills from Avery Hobson and Karli Molnau paced a team total of 16 in the set.

That proved to be BG’s best effort. From there, Toledo won each set by at least six points.

“I think everyone’s got a part in it,” BGSU junior defensive specialist Sydnie Hernandez said. “We have to get a good pass up there, we have to get the hitters in good position setting-wise, and again, it’s the whole unit. Everybody can do their job a little better in practice, whether we win, we can still do our job a little bit better, and I just hope to see our unit come back at it this next weekend.”

Despite the loss, Bowling Green had the stat leaders in kills with Avery Hobson’s 17, digs with Hernandez’s 23, and assists with Molly Beatty’s 24.

Both teams now prepare for the upcoming MAC tournament. The Rockets enter as the defending champions, and are riding an eight-match winning streak. It has Toledo firmly in the hunt for back-to-back conference tournament championships and two-straight NCAA national tournament appearances.

BG sits at third place. The MAC tournament is held at Ball State from Nov. 20-22.

“We start every year saying we want to play our best in November, and we’ve played pretty darn well the last two and a half weeks of November so far,” Wright said. “We also said we wanted to take a chance on being the first team to win the regular season, we want to take a chance on being the first team to win back-to-back tournaments, we want to take a chance on being the first team to make the NCAA tournament and win a match. We’re not scared of saying all those big things. At the end of the day, all it means is show up every day, put the work in, keep getting better, and love each other until you get it done.”