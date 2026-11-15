FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Toledo overcame a pair of shorthanded goals by Fort Wayne as the Walleye edged the Komets 4-2 to up their winning streak to five games.

The Walleye (8-2) got on the board first when Marcus Crawford found the back of the net in the final minute of the first period. Crawford added a goal in the closing seconds of the game for a two-goal night.

Garrett Van Wyhe made it 2-0 at 5:38 into the second period. The first of two shorthanded goals for Fort Wayne was converted by Patrick Guzzo at 11:30 of the second.

Nick Andrews gave the Walleye a two-goal edge once again with his goal in the final second of period two.

The Komets, however, answered with Josh Davies’ shorthanded score just south of the midway point of the third to pull the hosts within 3-2. That margin held until Crawford’s goal at the end.

Jacob Truscott collected a pair of assists for the Walleye. In net, Toledo’s Carter Gylander stopped 26 of 28 shots, and Nathaniel Day saved 41 of 44 for Fort Wayne.

Toledo stays on the road when it visits the Indy Fuel at 4 p.m. Sunday.