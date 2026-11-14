DETROIT — Toledo sustained its momentum in the second half en route to its second win of the season, 85-72 Saturday at Detroit Mercy.

The Rockets outpaced the Titans 43-32 after halftime.

Toledo, now 2-3 on the season, created its comfortable cushion that it carried throughout the rest of the game just past the midway point of the second half. The Rockets made it 68-57 with less than nine minutes left after a 3-pointer from Jaylan Ouwinga, plus layups from Angel Montas, Jr., and Chris Riddle around a pair of Lance Stone free throws for Detroit Mercy (0-3).

Ouwinga finished second on the team in scoring at 18 points and added four rebounds, as well.

In the first half, Toledo got out to early 17-9 advantage with help from seven points from Mynor Strong. He notched a game-high 22 points and had four steals defensively.

The Rockets led 29-21 with 9:06 remaining in the opening half following a three-point play by Will James, Jr. But then Detroit Mercy responded with a 12-4 run that tied the game at 33. Ayden Carter had seven points during that stretch and paced the Titans with 12.

The hosts grabbed a late lead before the Rockets recovered, and a 3-pointer from Rich Barron put them up 42-40 at the break.

Sean Jones added 10 points, seven assists, and six rebounds for Toledo, while London Maiden and Greg Grays, Jr., each chipped in 10 points for Detroit Mercy.

For the game, the Rockets shot 52 percent (34 of 66) from the floor, including 36 percent (10 of 28) from 3-point range. The Titans shot 41 percent (28 of 68) and 30 percent (8 of 27) from 3.

Toledo next returns home for the second time this season when it hosts Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Thursday.