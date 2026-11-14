\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=08bvp9_1H5eFiC600" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bvp9_1H5eFiC600" width="1200" height="900" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Residents visit the Art Supply Depot in Sylvania as part of the business’ 15th Birthday Bash.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Click the image above to view the entire gallery.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIFRoZSBCbGFkZSIsICJldmVudCI6ICJtcF9zdWJzY3JpcHRpb25fYnV0dG9uX2NsaWNrX2V2ZW50IiwgInVybCI6ICJodHRwczovL215LnRvbGVkb2JsYWRlLmNvbS9wdXJjaGFzZS8iLCAibWVkaWFJZCI6IDE1ODg3NzQsICJ0aXRsZSI6ICJQaG90byBnYWxsZXJ5OiAxNXRoIEJpcnRoZGF5IEJhc2gifQ==" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>