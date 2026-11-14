Jocelyn Marker stood along Huron Street holding a small basketball hoop hooked onto a box with a sign that read: “Shoot your best shot.”

She hoped people walking in the 39th annual Blade Holiday Parade would shoot into the hoop as they passed by.

“When they’re throwing candy out, they can shoot for this rather than throwing to the kids,” Ms. Marker, of Sylvania, said. “It'll give them something fun to shoot for.”

Hundreds of people crowded downtown Toledo’s sidewalks Saturday morning as part of the beloved holiday tradition.

Families shouted in excitement as the Toledo Ohio Distinguished Clown Corps, Metroparks Toledo, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, the University of Toledo Marching Band, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, the Toledo Police Department, and others marched and cruised through the streets.

Some in the parade wore Christmas-themed outfits, clown costumes, and even Dr. Seuss characters, passing out candy and coloring books to the children in their path.

Standing with his mother and siblings, 4-year-old Bo Chambers’ small backpack quickly filled to the brim with candy.

“We look forward to maybe being a part of it sometime,” said Harper Bumpus, 14, one of four kids in the group.

Sara Chambers, of Holland, brought Bo and daughter Elise Chambers, 9, as well as Heather and Solomon Bumpus, 10, who are the children of her partner.

“They mentioned they remember the clowns from last year,” Ms. Chambers said. “We talk about how the community groups get to participate and how we’d like to be a part of that.”

Harper wore a monkey onesie and a Christmas hat on her head.

“I just wanted to be fun and cool,” Harper said. “I have a Christmas hat to make it more Christmas themed.”

Ms. Marker watched the parade with Adalynn Wilson, 5, whom she was babysitting, and her best friend Ashley Moront, who was with her three children, Mason, 8, Bentley, 6, and Weston, 4.

Saturday’s parade was Mrs. Moront’s first parade with her children, she said, and Ms. Marker said it was the first she’s been to since she was young.

“Yesterday we saw it on the news,” Ms. Marker said. “So I got a hold of her, and I was like, ‘We’re gonna go down [there].’”

Marvin Reed of Toledo watched his children Harmony, 15, Houston, 13, and Amelia, 4, catch candy, much like the Chambers and Bumpus children.

He said it was his family’s second time attending the parade.

Even though it was “cold as heck out here,” Mr. Reed said he still wanted to be present for his community.

“We like the big blow ups,” he said. “I just love to come out here and support.”