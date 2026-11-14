Health department reopens at new location

Most Toledo-Lucas County Health Department operations will reopen at its new location Monday.

Operations now at 1933 Spielbusch Ave. will be limited as a phased transition and preparations for full service continue, the department said Friday.

Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays.

Meanwhile, Vital Records will remain at 635 N. Erie St. through Thursday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Vital Records will be closed Friday for relocation to the Spielbusch building.

The health department was closed to the public last week as it began its move from Erie Street to new offices at 1933 Spielbusch Avenue, which it says will offer improved access and convenience while offering a more centralized layout.

For more information surrounding the move , call 419-213-4100 or visit lucascountyhealth.com.