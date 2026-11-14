50 Way Studios opens doors for Toledo’s next generation of creative talent

In a downtown Toledo recording studio, young people are turning their creative interests into new skills and potential careers — whether that’s producing music, making videos, hosting podcasts, or discovering talents they didn’t know they had.

For those involved with the juvenile justice system, it also offers a creative outlet and a chance to find a new direction.

That’s the vision behind 50 Way Studios, where founder Craig Thompson is using his lifelong passion for music to create opportunities for Toledo’s next generation of talent.

“My thing is to come here and sit in my office and see the magic, see the youth who come through the studio do something amazing,” Mr. Thompson said.

At 50 Way Studios, young people can explore beat-making, songwriting, podcasting, photography, videography, gaming, and other forms of content creation. The programs also emphasize mentorship and skill-building, with opportunities for participants to perform onstage and document their creative journeys.

Mr. Thompson, a writer, producer, and creator, has been surrounded by music throughout his life. His longtime dream has been to write a song and have others perform it, but he also hopes to extend that vision by investing in young people and helping them pursue success of their own.

A passion for creativity and community

The studio offers recording and engineering services, a podcast studio, a photography studio, and event space.

Mr. Thompson believes Toledo has a wealth of overlooked creative talent, and he hopes the studio can help those artists showcase their work.

Holy Toledo, a recently produced video featuring an original song, is one example of that creative energy.

It brings together familiar faces and locations from across the city, celebrating Toledo’s creativity, diversity, and hometown pride while highlighting people and organizations working to make a difference.

“The purpose is simple — to give Toledo something positive in which people can see themselves, recognize their community, and feel proud of the city they call home,” Mr. Thompson said.

Creative opportunities and mentorship

Mr. Thompson also works with the Lucas County Juvenile Court and other local programs. These partnerships connect him with young people who might otherwise lack access to creative opportunities.

“Working with delinquent juveniles is very challenging. Sometimes we get kids that come in that just don’t have that motivation at all,” he said.

Still, he said, it is rewarding to see young people become more comfortable and engaged — and to hear them express their thanks when they leave.

Thomas Robinson, Jr., 17, a senior at Anthony Wayne High School, came to the program through a juvenile court referral.

Thomas said the program has given him a productive outlet.

“I thought it was just going to be somewhere I could go to waste time, but we’re not wasting no time,” he said.

In the studio, Thomas used a beat to create a song, writing lyrics about his experience in the juvenile justice system. The lyrics convey his determination to learn from the past and get back on track:

“Not tryna end up all alone, not tryna end up dead and gone. ... That jail made no impression and that cell caused a lot of depression, but I’ma get back on track; I lost my way — sorry for my digression.”

His mother, Ebony Reid, said she values the mentorship and opportunity Thomas has found at 50 Way Studios.

“My son is very talented, and they’re giving him an outlet that he can use to stay out of trouble,” she said. “I like the fact that he doesn’t have to figure things out on his own. He’s being mentored.”

She said she wishes the five-week program were longer and looks forward to her son building on what he has learned.

“It was a negative situation, but I’m glad something positive came out of that negative situation,” she said.

Building connections and creative careers

Partnerships with Tiffin University and Owens Community College bring interns to the studio to gain experience and develop their skills.

Mason Swallow, 21, studies commercial music at Tiffin and interns at 50 Way Studios.

“I wanted to see if I could possibly apply what I’ve already learned in school,” Mr. Swallow said.

Working alongside Mr. Thompson and Anthony Duran, the studio manager, has given him a firsthand look at the music business and what he calls “one of the biggest opportunities I could have gotten.”

“Being able to work under Craig and Anthony has really shown me how working in the music industry works,” Mr. Swallow said. “Being able to grow as a music professional and also just creative … working under these two has opened the door for me in that way, and I’m very grateful.”

Mr. Thompson also hosts Sit Down with Craig, a weekly program airing Monday evenings on community radio station WAKT-FM 106.1. Guests discuss their work in the community.

He credits Mercy Health Foundation’s free entrepreneurial development program, Getting Your Business Rolling, with providing knowledge and resources to help launch the studio.

The name 50 Way reflects his age when he founded it — 50 — and his decision to pursue his vision his own way.

Mr. Thompson hopes the Holy Toledo video will show Toledoans the work the studio does, inspire them to keep building together, and encourage young people to discover what they can create for themselves.

“I want to be that space where they can come and say, ‘Wow, that came out of 50 Way Studios.’ That’s my ultimate goal: to be like a big network, big like Tyler Perry’s Studio, or Oprah Winfrey’s Studio,” he said.