Four children, four different paths, and one couple who understood that each needed something different.

All four were adopted over time through Adopt America Network, a Toledo-based nonprofit. One of them, Angel, is now in her late 20s. She has Down syndrome and has faced significant medical challenges. Today she takes part in an adult day program, enjoys activities she loves, including music, and lives at home with her parents.

“She’s had heart surgeries and just a lot of medical challenges. Her parents have gone so far above and beyond to make sure that she had all of the opportunities to thrive,” said Wendy Spoerl, who recently retired as president of Adopt America Network. “She’s now in her late 20s — and is thriving.”

Her siblings have followed different paths, pursuing college, careers, and independent living.

“This amazing couple just represents so much of what Adopt America stands for, and why we do this,” she said. “Because these kids came from different backgrounds, they’re different genders, different races, and different experiences as young people who were in the foster care system.”

The children faced a range of challenges, including medical needs, developmental disabilities, and mental health issues. Their parents understood that each needed individualized support, she said.

“These parents had the understanding and the wherewithal to recognize that each of these kids were so substantially different that each needed something different from their parenting and that’s what we are about,” she said.

A mission recognized nationally

That approach, understanding each child’s unique needs and helping them find the family best suited to those needs, has defined Ms. Spoerl’s work at Adopt America Network, and it has earned her national recognition. She is a 2026 Angels in Adoption honoree, a fitting title given the name of the young woman whose story she shared.

The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognized Ms. Spoerl for her leadership and advocacy as president of AAN. Its Angels in Adoption program enables members of Congress to recognize people and organizations making a difference for children and families.

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, who was adopted by Jim and Judy Husted, nominated Ms. Spoerl.

“He gets it. He understands, and so for him to honor not just me but Adopt America and all the work we do was very rewarding. It showed that he has paid attention to all the good our agency has been doing,” Ms. Spoerl said.

She was honored in September at the 2026 Angels in Adoption Celebration in Washington, D.C., alongside other honorees from across the country.

Ms. Spoerl, who worked at the nonprofit for more than 25 years, said the award reflects the shared commitment of the people who also have advanced the agency’s mission.

“I am grateful for this acknowledgement of my work and the work at Adopt America, but it’s about the work that everybody is doing together to make this happen,” she said.

A legacy of service

Founded in 1983 by Dick Ransom, AAN has helped place nearly 5,000 children with permanent families. Today, the organization offers matching services, child-focused recruitment, and family-support programs.

Ms. Spoerl recently retired after working alongside her successor, Brett Loney, to help ensure a smooth transition.

“It’s a wonderful honor to be stepping into this role and helping to carry forward the work that she did,” Mr. Loney said. “She has helped somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,500 kids find safe, permanent homes during her leadership.”

Mr. Loney plans to build on the foundation of her work by expanding post-adoption support, helping older foster youth find permanent homes, and strengthening partnerships, he said.

He described the national recognition as a meaningful acknowledgment of Ms. Spoerl’s longstanding service to the community.

“There was only one honoree from Ohio this year that received this award, and it was Wendy,” he said. “It’s a very fitting recognition of her service and her tireless commitment to the children and families we serve.”

Mr. Loney’s nonprofit leadership background and his experience raising two adopted children with his wife, Amy, make him “incredibly prepared and suited to this role,” Ms. Spoerl said.

A gift for connecting with people

Matthew Armstrong, an AAN advisory board member and former board chair, championed Ms. Spoerl for the honor.

“I thought this would be a great way to honor her as she retires and moves on to the next stage of life,” he said. “I was really pleased to be able to honor her in this way.”

In addition to her compassion, Mr. Armstrong said one of the qualities that makes her so deserving is her ability to connect with people.

“To see Wendy engaging with celebrities and legislators, that’s one level,” he said. “And then you’d see her engaging with a foster family or with Adopt America employees. I think it’s such a rare and unique gift to be able to meet people wherever they are and validate them.”

Ms. Spoerl looks forward to more time to travel with her husband and celebrate two of their children’s upcoming weddings, while continuing to volunteer with Adopt America and serve on two national adoption boards.

She emphasized that she shares the recognition with the staff, board members, donors, families, child-welfare professionals, and community partners whose dedication helps children find permanent homes in northwest Ohio and beyond.

“I am incredibly proud and humbled to be named an Angel in Adoption, but I have never viewed this work as something any one person accomplishes,” she said.